Sapna Choudhary blessed with baby boy

Haryanvi singer-dancer Sapna Choudhary has welcomed a baby. IndiaTV sources have confirmed that the dancing sensation has been blessed with a baby boy.

New Delhi Published on: October 06, 2020 12:33 IST
Haryanvi singer-dancer Sapna Choudhary has welcomed a baby. IndiaTV sources have confirmed that the dancing sensation has been blessed with a baby boy. More details awaited. The ex-Bigg Boss contestant Sapna has been very on social media during the lockdown and has entertained her fans with her killer looks. 

Check out some of her recent Instagram posts-

Last week, Sapna Choudhary celebrated her birthday and treated fans with photos from her latest photoshoot. She also thanked fans for the birthday wishes.

