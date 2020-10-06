Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ITSSAPNACHOUDHARY Sapna Choudhary blessed with baby boy

Haryanvi singer-dancer Sapna Choudhary has welcomed a baby. IndiaTV sources have confirmed that the dancing sensation has been blessed with a baby boy. More details awaited. The ex-Bigg Boss contestant Sapna has been very on social media during the lockdown and has entertained her fans with her killer looks.

Check out some of her recent Instagram posts-

Last week, Sapna Choudhary celebrated her birthday and treated fans with photos from her latest photoshoot. She also thanked fans for the birthday wishes.

