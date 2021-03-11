Sanjay Dutt remembers Sunil Dutt-Nargis on their wedding anniversary, says you taught me real meaning of love

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SANJAY DUTT Sanjay Dutt remembers Sunil Dutt-Nargis on their wedding anniversary

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt remembered his parents, legendary actress Nargis and filmmaker Sunil Dutt on their wedding anniversary on Thursday. Today is their 63rd anniversary. On this special occasion, the actor shared a throwback black-and-white picture of the couple. Sanjay was all-praise about their companionship. He wrote that Nargis and Sunil have taught him the real meaning of love.

Sharing the beautiful photo of the couple, Sanjay wrote, "Both of you taught me the real meaning of love. Happy Anniversary Mom & Dad." In the love-filled picture, Sunil Dutt can be seen looking Nargis, who looked ravishing in a saree. In the candid photo, the duo were all smiles as they could be seen enjoying each other's company.

Take a look:

Sunil and Nargis fell in love after a fire broke out on the sets of their 1957 film Mother India. Reportedly, they came closer while recovering from the injuries.

On the other hand, Priya Dutt also shared an unseen picture on her social handle and wrote, "Together forever, even in death the love was alive till they met again on the other side." She added, "Happy Anniversary Mom and Dad #loveforever".

Recently, the power couple Sanjay Dutt and wife Maanayata celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary on February 11. Both took to their respective Instagram handles and wished each other on the occasion by sharing beautiful pictures and posts. In the photo shared by the actor, the two of them can be seen posing together while he looks at his ladylove with eyes full of love. While, Maanayata treated fans with an unseen photo in which the two of them were dressed in a traditional avatar.

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt is awaiting the release of Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2. He has a lot of projects in the pipeline including-- Akshay Kumar-starrer period drama Prithviraj, Ajay Devgn's Bhuj: The Pride of India and Shamshera with Ranbir Kapoor.