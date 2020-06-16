Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SANJAY DUTT Sanjay Dutt misses wife Manyata and kids, shares adorable family picture

It's been over two months that actor Sanjay Dutt last met his wife Maanayata and their twins Shahraan and Iqra. The mother and kids had travelled to Dubai before the COVID-19 lockdown in India, and are still there. On Tuesday, Sanjay took to Instagram and posted a throwback picture that shows him sharing smiles with his children and wife.

"I miss them so much. To everyone who is with their families right now, cherish them," Sanjay captioned the image.

Reacting to the post, Maanayata comment a string of red heart emojis on it.

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt will be seen playing the antagonist in the sequel of " KGF: Chapter 1", starring Kannada superstar Yash. Actress Raveena Tandon is also a part of the upcoming version.

