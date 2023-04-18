Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAMANTHARUTHPRABHUOFFL Samantha Ruth Prabhu's film career is 'finished'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's career has seen all ups and downs. The South superstar's latest release Shaakuntalam failed to weave its magic at the box office. The film struggled to reach a double-digit figure and has earned even less than Rs 10 cr in four days. While Samantha has kept her silence at the box office response, producer Chittibabu claimed in a recent interview that her career is 'finished'.

Samantha was lately in the news for her medical condition as well as her ugly divorce from actor Naga Chaitanya. Talking about the same, the producer was quoted saying by Siasat.com, "Samantha did Oo Antava item song in Pushpa The Rise after her divorce. She did it for her livelihood. After losing the status of a star heroine, she is doing whatever offers she is getting. Her career as the heroine is finished and she cannot get back to stardom again. She should continue her journey doing the offers she gets."

The producer also accused Samantha of trying to 'gain sympathy.' He said, "Every time sentiment will not work. If the role and film is good people will watch. All these are cheap and insane acts. I wonder how Samantha who lost her heroine status suited for the role of Shakuntala. I do not have any interest in Shaakuntalam."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is known to hit back at trolls on social media. While she hasn't responded to the producer yet, she shared a quote on Karma from Bhagwad Gita on her Instagram. Sharing a photo, she wrote, "Karmanye vadhika raste.. Ma phaleshu kadachana.. Ma karma phala he tur bhuh.. Ma te sangotsva karmani" The lines are roughly translated to "You have a right to perform your prescribed action, but you are not entitled to the fruits of your action."

Meanwhile, Shaakuntalam is a mythological play written and directed by Gunasekhar. Neelima Guna's Gunaa Teamworks produced it, while Sri Venkateswara Creations distributed it. Based on Kalidasa's classic drama Abhignyana Shakuntalam, the film stars Samantha as Shakuntala and Dev Mohan as Dushyanta, the ruler of the Puru dynasty, with Mohan Babu, Jisshu Sengupta, Madhoo, Gautami, Aditi Balan, and Ananya Nagalla in supporting roles.

Latest Entertainment News