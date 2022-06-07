Follow us on Salman Khan threat letter update: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi denies his involvement in the case

Salman Khan threat letter: Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi is being questioned by the police over a threat letter that was recently delivered to Bollywood megastar Salman Khan and his father, writer Salim Khan. The gangster has now denied his involvement in the same. According to the sources in the special cell, Lawrence maintained that he does not know who has made the threat and he has no hand in it. Not only this but he even said that he has already given a statement about what he did to the actor earlier and this time it was not him who has sent the threat. Meanwhile, Salman Khan before flying to Hyderabad recorded a statement with the Mumbai police about the incident.

Bishnoi was questioned by the Special Cell as he had previously, a few years back, vowed to kill Salman Khan for the latter's alleged involvement in the infamous black buck poaching case. The Mumbai Police said that Salim Khan, 87, was handed over an unsigned, hand-written threat letter on Sunday morning around 7.30 a.m. by an unknown person on a bench where he normally rests after jogging at the Bandra Bandstand promenade, and it was addressed to him and his son Salman.

What did Lawrence Bishnoi say in his statement?

Bishnoi has denied any involvement in the said death threat. The threat letter had mentioned LB and GB which meant Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldie Brar. Speaking about the same, Lawrence said that Goldie has no enmity with Salman. According to Delhi Police, someone may have done mischief in his name or maybe it is the work of some other gang.

Where was the threat letter found?

According to Mumbai Police sources, in front of Salman Khan's house in Bandra, on the road where Salim Khan visits every day, there is a stone-like place where many strugglers from the film line write letters to get a chance from Salim Khan, Every day Salim Khan reads these letters himself. But on Sunday, he found a threatening letter. He received the hand-written threat letter on Sunday morning around 7.30 a.m. by an unknown person on a bench where he normally rests after jogging at the Bandra Bandstand promenade, and it was addressed to him and his son Salman.

Salman Khan recorded his statement:

According to Mumbai Police sources, Salman Khan's statement has been recorded before leaving for Hyderabad. In this statement, Salman Khan was asked whether he had any threat calls, messages, debates or disputes with anyone in the recent past, to which the actor replied negative and said that he has not had any dispute with anyone recently. No threat calls nor messages have been received by him.

Investigation underway:

The Maharashtra department of Home Affairs increased the security for actor Salman Khan after the threat letter. After Punjabi singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala's killing, Salman's threat letter matter is being investigated seriously. The police are also scouring CCTV footage of the area for clues and questioning locals for further leads on the threat letter.

-Inputs from Rajesh and Abhay Parashar