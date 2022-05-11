Salman Khan mourns the demise of Aayush Sharma's grandfather Pandit Sukh Ram Sharma

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Aayush Sharma with his late grandfather Pandit Sukh Ram Sharma, Salman Khan

Aayush Sharma's grandfather and politician Pandit Sukh Ram passed away on Wednesday (May 11) at the age of 94 in Delhi. He suffered a brain stroke and was undergoing treatment in Delhi's AIIMS. Taking to his Twitter, Aayush Sharma's brother-in-law and superstar Salman Khan mourned the demise Sukh Ram Sharma. "Sending my heartfelt condolences to Ayush and his entire family on the loss of his grandfather Shri Sukhram Ji today. #RIP," Salman wrote.

For the unversed, Aayush Sharma is married to Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan.

Earlier in the day, Aayush Sharma penned a heartfelt note for his grandfather. "With a very heavy heart I bid farewell to my beloved Dadaji Pandit Sukh Ram Sharma. Even though you're gone, I know you'll always be with me, guiding me, looking over me and blessing me like you always do. Rest in peace dadaji, you will be dearly missed," he wrote.

Pandit Sukh Ram Sharma was a Congress veteran from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi as well as a former Telecom Minister. He will be cremated in Mandi on Thursday.

Meanwhile, talking about Aayush Sharma's work front, he made his debut with the 2018 romantic drama movie 'Loveyatri' opposite Warina Hussain. Sharma was last seen in a Salman Khan Starrer, 'Antim: The Final Truth'. Next. he will be featured in the film 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'.