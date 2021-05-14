Salman Khan extends Eid-Ul-Fitr greetings, thanks fans for making 'Radhe' most watched film on Day 1

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SALMAN KHAN Salman Khan extends Eid-Ul-Fitr greetings

Bhai fans, your Eidi is here! A heartwarming wish from Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on the occasion of Eid-Ul-Fitr has finally arrived. The actor shared 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' poster which has garnered over '4.2 million' reviews. The actor took to his social media and extended wishes to the fans along with thanking them for making his 'Radhe' the most watched film on day 1. Salman said that the film industry would not survive without the love and support from people around.

"Wishing ev1 a v Happy Eid. Thank u all for the wonderful return gift by making Radhe the most watched film on day 1. The film industry would not survive without your love n support. Thank u," Salman wrote alongside 'Radhe' poster.

Earlier in the day, Salman Khan received the second dose of the novel coronavirus vaccine. The 55-year-old actor, who got the first jab of the vaccine in March, was papped at a centre in Dadar, Mumbai. In the pictures he can be seen sporting a black t-shirt, jeans and a black cap. He also took necessary precautions owning to the second wave of Coronavirus. The actor went for the vaccination a day after his much-awaited film 'Radhe' started streaming on multiple platforms, including OTT and DTH services.

Directed by Prabhu Deva, Radhe stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff along with Salman. In the film, the superstar's macho cop avatar will take on the drug mafia.

The movie is presented by Salman Khan films in association with ZEE Studios, produced By Salma Khan, Sohail Khan and Reel Life Production Pvt. limited.