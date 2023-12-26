Salman Khan birthday special: Know the story behind superstar's lucky Firoza bracelet

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Salman Khan's lucky Firoza bracelet

Superstar Salman Khan is turning 58 tomorrow. Bollywood's Dabangg star is considered one of the most stylish actors of his generation. The birthday boy has a unique style and his fans are often seen copying him. Be it his jeans, boots, hairstyle, or his blue bracelet, everything that the actor does creates an impression among his fans. The bracelet is now an important part of Salman's style, which he has never taken off in all these years. But do you know that Salman wears his Firoza bracelet not for fashion but for a special reason? Let us tell you about the story of this bracelet and why it is dearer to the superstar.

This bracelet of Salman Khan has a special blue-colored stone, which is called Firoza. This bracelet was given to him by his father Salim Khan, which the actor considers very lucky for himself and wears to avoid trouble. Salman himself had revealed this several years ago. During an event, a fan asked the actor the story behind this bracelet and why it is special for him. On this, Salman had said, 'My father has always worn this bracelet, and growing up, it looked cool on my hand. I used to play with it often in my childhood. Then when I started working, Papa gave me another bracelet just like it."

"This stone is called Firoza and its name is Turquoise in English. The advantage of wearing it is that whenever any problem comes upon me, it takes everything upon itself. This is my seventh stone." Salman Khan has worn the Firoza bracelet for more than four decades now.

On the work front, Salman was last seen in Katrina Kaif and Emran Hashmi starrer Tiger 3. The film was a hit but underperformed as per the expectations. Shah Rukh Khan had a cameo in the film and shared frames with Salman as Pathaan. The films are a part of the same spy universe created by the Yash Raj Films. If reports are to be believed then Salman Khan is finally working in Dharma films after Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. It is being told that the collaboration is made for an action film and it might get released in November 2024.

Latest Entertainment News