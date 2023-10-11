Saira Banu's RARE wedding video with Dilip Kumar features Dev Anand | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Screengrabs from Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar's wedding video

Iconic Bollywood couple Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar got married 57 years ago on October 11. The veteran actor on Wednesday shared a rare wedding video that gave a glimpse of her late husband and legendary actor, Dilip Kumar. The video also features Dev Anand, who attended their wedding ceremony back then.

The video starts with Saira Banu's voiceover wherein she revealed that she always wanted to marry Dilip Kumar. She said the late actor had an immense personality and was also a great human being with versatile knowledge of the world. "Today, the 11th of October, is our wedding anniversary. I am writing specially to express my gratitude to the multitude of well-wishers and dearest friends who have thoughtfully always sent me remembrances of this magical day for both of us, Dilip Sahib and I...when time stood still for us with a million happy sparkling stars in the sky. I have resorted after 'Two Years' of his physical absence from all of us to write and tell all of you about his real-being, his anecdotes, his likes and dislikes, that I, as his wife of 57 years, would know. I want to express my happiness at the appreciation that all of you are extending to me in my efforts."

The video also gave a glimpse of late actor Dev Anand and Kalpana Kartik standing by the bride and groom. Sair Banu further wrote, "It’s a real Cinderella Story! It isn’t every day that a girl is lucky enough to be married to the man of her dreams. It would be too difficult to enlarge on this… my life with him. It would take pages and pages. In fact a book."

Speaking of his guidance in her life, Banu wrote, "Sahib has been that iconic guiding light not only for me, but for all those generations who have stepped forward in their lives, exemplified by his gracious presence and personality. Dilip Sahib is forever. May Allah always keep him in his love and abiding grace. Aameen."

