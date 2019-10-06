Sunday, October 06, 2019
     
Saand Ki Aankh: Taapse Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar thank Vice President for appreciating their work

Saand Ki Aankh actresses Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar thanked Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu for watching and appreciating their film.

New Delhi Published on: October 06, 2019 19:57 IST
Saand Ki Aankh: Taapse Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar thank Vice President for appreciating their work

Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar hosted a special screening of their upcoming film "Saand Ki Aankh" for Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, and the lead actresses were overwhelmed when he appreciated their efforts in depicting the characters of India's oldest sharpshooters, Prakashi Tomar and Chandro Tomar.

The Vice President on Saturday met the actresses and watched the glimpses of their film, which is based on the lives of the Tomar sisters. Naidu showered love on the movie and tweeted: "Conveyed my best wishes to the entire team of 'Saand Ki Aankh'. The movie realistically depicted the manner in which the two sharp-shooters overcame all odds and became symbols of women empowerment."

Retweeting the Vice President's post, Taapse thanked him for "his kind words". She wrote: "Thank you so much sir. Such an honour to have you and your family as the first audience for our little gem 'Saand Ki Aankh'."

Along with the tweet, Naidu also shared a few photographs in which he can be seen posing with the film's cast and the real life sharpshooters Prakashi and Chandro. Bhumi too thanked the Vice President. "Thank you Honourable Vice President sir, for watching our beloved film 'Saand Ki Aankh' and for hosting us. Thank you for giving our film love. This truly was a memorable evening with you and your family sir. Jai hind," she added.

Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, "Saand Ki Aankh" is scheduled to release on October 25.

