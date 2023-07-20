Ryan Gosling gifts BTS’ Jimin Ken’s prized possession from Barbie after repeating Permission To Dance outfit

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ryan Gosling gifts BTS’ Jimin Ken’s prized possession

When Ryan Gosling’s character Ken from Barbie was seen sporting the same outfit as BTS’ Jimin from the K-Pop group’s song Permission To Dance, ARMY couldn’t keep calm.

In regard to this, Ryan Gosling has a special message for BTS singer Jimin and it is winning the hearts of ARMYs. The official Twitter handle Barbie posted a video in which Ryan put a raging debate to rest, about who wore a black and white cowboy outfit better: Ryan or Jimin. For the unversed, the Hollywood star was seen wearing the same cowboy outfit that Jimin wore in the music video of Permission To Dance.

While the comparisons were given, Ryan bowed down to Mochi and admitted that he pulled off the outfit better than him. “Hi Jimin, it’s Ryan Gosling here. I notice that your Permission To Dance outfit is the same as my Ken outfit in the upcoming movie Barbie. I have to give it to you, you wore it first.

You definitely wore it best and there’s an unspoken Ken code that if you bite another Ken’s style you have to give them your most prized possession, he said.

Offering Ken’s guitar to the Bangtan boy, the actor said, “I hope you’ll accept Ken’s guitar as my humble offering. Besides, Ken doesn’t really play anyway, so…it’ll be much better in your hands.”

The video is not only special for Barbie x BTS fans, but Jimin as well. The singer is a fan of Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams’ Notebook. He even said that he has watched the movie seven times and cried every single time. The video blew up and instantly caught ARMY's attention.

ARMYs were overjoyed after the video made it to social media. One fan wrote, “I need to see Jimin with Ken’s guitar.” Another commented, “Super cool!! I hope Jimin sees the video and responds to it!”. Another tweeted, “This movie better make a billion dollars”.

Barbie is all set to release in theatres on July 21.

