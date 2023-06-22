Rumoured couple Palak Tiwari-Ibrahim Ali Khan twin and win at Karan Mehta's birthday party | VIDEOS

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan

Rumoured lovebirds Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan were seen arriving at a restaurant in Mumbai to celebrate Karan Mehta's birthday. The duo twinned in black for the event. The two were joined by Alaya F, daughter of Pooja Bedi, at the celebration. Dressed in black, the celebrities set the fashion bar high.

While Palak has maintained that she is good friends with Ibrahim, they are often seen together at parties and events. In January this year, Palak was captured coming out of a restaurant. What raised eyebrows was the fact that she was accompanied by Ibrahim Ali Khan. The star kids while making an exit tried to hide their faces but were caught blushing. This left fans wondering what's brewing between the two. But later Palak dismissed the dating rumours.

Earlier, in an interview with ETimes, Palak Tiwari was asked about her mom Shweta Tiwari’s reaction to her dating rumours with Ibrahim Ali Khan, to which she replied, 'that just like any other mother, Shweta too gets apprehensive.' Palak revealed, "She often wonders 'Am I sending my daughter out too much or if she is partying too much?'. When she sees these dating rumours, she sends me the links and asks me things like 'Who is this or where did this come from? 'And my replies are koi nahi hai kyunki sach mein koi nahi hai (There's nothing going on because genuinely there is no one in my life). It is just my mother, my brother, and me."

"We have that basic trust in each other, which is the prerequisite in any relationship and we value it extremely," she added, sharing that her mother doesn't cross-question her.

Palak, who made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's film "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan," is currently grabbing all the spotlight. Her debut role garnered her a lot of praise. Palak holds her mother, Shweta Tiwari, in high regard, acknowledging her inspirational journey. Ibrahim, on the other hand, is the son of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh and is all set to make his debut in Dharma Productions film titled Sarzameen in which he's playing a soldier.

