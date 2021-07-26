Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RUBINA DILAIK Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla set to share screen space once again in a music video

Actors Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are one of the most loved couple of tinsel town. The couple who enjoy a massive fanbase gave a special surprise on Monday. Rubina took to her Instagram account and announced that the duo is all set to feature in a music video. The upcoming project will mark the second collaboration of the couple after their music video of Neha Kakkar’s “Marjaneya”.

Rubina shared a beautiful still and wrote, "Your guesses were bang on.……. we @ashukla09 worked on something VERY special, Our latest song in the beautiful voice of @vishalmishraofficial. coming soon on @vyrloriginals . #staytuned."

Fans of the couple are intrigued and they cannot wait for them to release the video. The song will been crooned by Vishal Mishra.

Abhinav and Rubina together participated in the reality show Bigg Boss 14. Rubina emerged as the winner and had openly spoken about going for a divorce with her husband and former contestant Abhinav Shukla in the show. However, she later confessed that the show mended their relationship and that she will not take their bond for granted anymore. "It will be ever-evolving and not for a single day will I take my relationship for granted again. That's a promise I have made," Rubina told IANS.

During her stint, Rubina, who married Abhinav in 2018, had said that she was on the verge of divorcing Abhinav before entering the reality show. On the show, she had shared that they were about to get divorced and had given each other time till November, and that is the reason they decided to enter Bigg Boss 14 together.

Rubina came into the reality show with a huge fan base she had earlier garnered with her roles in shows such as Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and Chotti Bahu.