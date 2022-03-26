RRR: Mahesh Babu showers praises on Ram Charan-Jr NTR; awestruck by their 'Naatu Naatu' song

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Mahesh Babu loved watching Ram Charan-Jr NTR starrer RRR

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu, who will be next working with SS Rajamouli, heaped praises on the director's recently released magnum opus 'RRR.' Calling the film 'epic', he appreciated the lead actors, Ram Charan and Jr NTR's performances in the film and especially in the 'Naatu Naatu' song. Taking to his social media, Mahesh Babu on Saturday said the 'scale, grandeur, visuals, music and emotions' of RRR were 'simply stunning.'

In a serious of tweet, he wrote, "There are films and then there are SS Rajamouli films! #RRR E.P.I.C!! The scale, grandeur visuals, music & emotions are unimaginable, breathtaking and simply stunning! There are sequences in the film where you forget yourself and get immersed in the cinematic experience. Only a master storyteller can do that!! Sensational filmmaking by the master @ssrajamouli!! So proud, sir!!."

Showering love on NTR and Charan, he added "Junior NTR and Ram Charan grow beyond their stardom and come out with performances which are out of this world!! The law of gravity didn't seem to exist in the 'Natu-Natu' song! They were literally flying!! RRR: Amul celebrates the release of Ram Charan-Jr NTR 'TeRRRific' starrer in Naatu Naatu style

"Hats off to the entire team of 'RRR' for executing this mammoth project!! So so proud! Congratulations," Mahesh Babu concluded.

With RRR, one of Indian cinema's finest, director SS Rajamouli of Baahubali fame is back on the director's chair after five long years. Along with, Ram Charan and Jr NTR, the film also stars Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Alison Doody in pivotal role. The film is a period drama set in the pre-Independence era and delivers a visual grandeur, depicting the fictional lives of Indian revolutionaries, Seetharamaraju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR). ALSO READ: RRR: Furious fans vandalise a theatre in Vijayawada after screening halts. See viral pics

As the movie was released on March 25, fans shower praise on 'Naatu Naatu' song choreography and its picturisation, and obviously the power-packed performances of Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the song.