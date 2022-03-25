RRR: Furious fans vandalise a theatre in Vijayawada after screening halts. See viral pics

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Scenes after RRR screening was halted

Highlights Angry audience vandalise a theatre after screening halts midway

RRR released in cinema halls on March 25

Directed by SS Rajamouli, RRR has Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead

SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR - Rise, Roar, Revolt' was released in theatres on March 25. The period drama, which brings together two of Telugu superstars Ram Charan and Jr NTR, has opened to amazing reviews. The film witnessed a massive crowd in theatres all over the cities. Fans who were able to watch the movie during early morning shows in the South regions shared glimpses from the scenes inside the theaters. It won't be wrong to say that RRR is something every cinema lover was eagerly waiting for and people lining up in big queues outside the ticket counters, is a proof! But, what caught everyone's attention was an incident that took place in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada.

The audience in one of a theatre in Vijayawada got furious after the film's screening was halted due to a technical glitch. It became even worse when the angry crowd started vandalising the theatre. They smashed windows and glasses of the theatres. However, the police reached the premises and took control of the situation.

According to ANI, "People removed nail fencing, smashed windows after the screening of the #RRRMovie halted due to technical reasons at Annapurna Theatre in Vijayawada."

Meanwhile, ahead of RRR's release, the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana governments permitted a hike in the film's ticket price. The government agreed to fix special ticket prices, which will be applicable for ten days from the movie's release date. After that, normal ticket prices must come into force, as per the rules. RRR: Ram Charan's wife Upasana Konidela turns into a fangirl watching hubby's film | VIDEO

As the movie was released on March 25, multiple hashtags related to RRR are trending on social media. Fans are praised 'Naatu Naatu' song choreography and its picturisation, and obviously the power-packed performances of Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the song. Some even grooved in unison with NTR and Charan in the cinema hall.

