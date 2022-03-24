WHAT? Jr NTR-Ram Charan's RRR tickets are being sold at whopping Rs 1,900

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ RRRMOVIE Jr NTR-Ram Charan's RRR ticket price

Highlights Directed by SS Rajamouli, RRR has Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead

RRR releases in cinema halls on March 25

Ahead of its release, the tickets for the film are being sold at Rs 1900

The most-awaited magnum opus movie 'RRR - Rise, Roar, Revolt' is set to hit the theatres! The film, starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, will finally unveil its spectacle on the big screens on March 25. The bookings for the movie in 2D and 3D versions have already begun. With SS Rajamouli directorial expected to witness one of the biggest openings in the history of Telugu cinema, its tickets are being sold at a whopping Rs 1,900 per person in Delhi NCR. Yes! you heard that right. 1,700-1,900 is what you have to pay for a ticket.

While certain reports claimed that RRR tickets are being sold at 2,100, India TV did a little research and discovered that on BookMyShow, Ram Charan starrer's ticket at PVR Directors Cut, Ambience Mall, Gurgaon, costs a whopping Rs 1900. Take a look

Meanwhile, ahead of RRR's release, the Telangana government permitted a hike in its ticket price. The government agreed to fix special ticket prices, which will be applicable for ten days from the movie's release date. After that, normal ticket prices must come into force, as per the rules. Also, the authorities gave a green signal to screen five shows for the first ten days, from 7 am to 1 am. Jr NTR- Ram Charan's RRR: Where to Watch, Trailer, Review, Box Office, HD download, Booking Tickets

Headlined by south stars, Ram Charan and N T Rama Rao Jr, the film is a period drama set in the pre-Independence era and promises to deliver a visual grandeur, depicting the fictional lives of Indian revolutionaries, Seetharamaraju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR). The film also stars Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Alison Doody in pivotal role.

The multilingual magnum opus is gearing up for its grand release globally and will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. The film has been postponed multiple times due to the coronavirus pandemic since 2020. It was originally slated to release in theatres on July 30, 2020. Later, the release was postponed to January 7, 2021. Now, RRR will hit the big screens on March 25.

