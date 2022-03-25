RRR: Ram Charan's wife Upasana Konidela turns into a fangirl watching hubby's film | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/UPASANA KONIDELA Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela

SS Rajamouli directorial released globally on March 25

SS Rajamouli directorial 'RRR', starring Ram Charan and Jr. NTR in the leading roles has finally released worldwide on March 25. Fans' reaction on social media shows much-awaited period-action drama is nothing less than a masterpiece. Charan's wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela was beaming with happiness as she watched the movie along with fans and friends on Friday (March 25). She watched the film's premiere show with fans in Hyderabad and enjoyed the powerful performance of her husband.

During the movie, Upasna turned into a fangirl of Charan, as she was spotted throwing the papers at the screen during film's popular song 'Naatu Naatu.' The visuals of the same have gone viral on social media. RRR fans shower money in theaters on Naatu Naatu song as Ram Charan and Jr NTR set screens ablaze

Well, it won't be wrong to say that 'RRR' fever has officially gripped the nation. As the movie was released on March 25, multiple hashtags related to RRR are trending on social media. Fans who were able to watch the movie during early morning shows in the South regions shared glimpses from the scenes inside the theaters. A viral video on social media captured fans showering money in the cinema halls amid loud whistles and hooting. Some even grooved in unison with Jr NTR and Ram Charan and recreated the Naatu Naatu hook step in the cinema hall. ALSO READ: Jr NTR-Ram Charan's RRR tickets are being sold at whopping Rs 1,900

Headlined by south stars, Ram Charan and N T Rama Rao Jr, the film is a period drama set in the pre-Independence era and promises to deliver a visual grandeur, depicting the fictional lives of Indian revolutionaries, Seetharamaraju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR). The film is said to be one of the costliest ever made in India. The film also stars Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Alison Doody in pivotal role.

The Telugu-language period action drama film is produced by D. V. V. Danayya of DVV Entertainments.