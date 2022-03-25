RRR fans shower money in theaters on Naatu Naatu song as Ram Charan and Jr NTR set screens ablaze

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Naatu Naatu song featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR

The RRR fever has officially gripped the nation. Ahead of the release of the long-awaited SS Rajamouli directorial, lead stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR were promoting the movie aggressively by talking about it in the media and interacting with the fans during tours. As the movie was released on March 25, multiple hashtags related to RRR are trending on social media. Fans who were able to watch the movie during early morning shows in the South regions shared glimpses from the scenes inside the theaters. Viewers are seen going out of control during film screenings.

A video is viral on social media in which fans are showering money in the cinema halls amid loud whistles and hooting. The movie scene that elicited this sort of crazy reaction from the viewers was the Naatu Naatu song. The track and the hook step has been immensely popular among social media users, who have been sharing Instagram reels on it since the release. In the cinema halls, when the song plays, the audience goes berserk. This sort of craze is unprecedented for a movie.

With groovy and upbeat tunes, music director MM Keeravani has composed the song. It is shot in an opulent set, which is visible in the backdrop. Both Ram Charan and Jr NTR prove that they are among the best dancers in India. The mood-lifting beats and the perkiest actors dancing to those beats is just what the fans have been waiting for.

Some even grooved in unison with Jr NTR and Ram Charan and recreated the Naatu Naatu hook step in the cinema hall.

Fans are also praising the Naatu Naatu song choreography and its picturisation, plus the power-packed performances of Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the track.

