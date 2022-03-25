RRR: Amul celebrates the release of Ram Charan-Jr NTR 'TeRRRific' starrer in Naatu Naatu style

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/AMUL Amul shared this post on RRR

It's RRR day! SS Rajamouli directorial has already broken all records on the popularity meter. Starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead, the film received a tribute from dairy giant Amul India. The Gujarat-based company dropped a tropical graphics dedicated to 'Rise, Roar, Revolt' in Naatu Naatu style. Amul's sketch featured Jr NTR and Ram Charan striking their signature pose with a slice of bread in their hands. Amul captioned it "TeRRRific Butter." They added, "Amul Freedom from Hunger,"

Along with the post, the dairy giant wrote, "much-awaited magnum opus releases."

With RRR, one of Indian cinema's finest, director SS Rajamouli of Baahubali fame is back on the director's chair after five long years. Along with, Ram Charan and Jr NTR, the film also stars Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Alison Doody in pivotal role. The film is a period drama set in the pre-Independence era and delivers a visual grandeur, depicting the fictional lives of Indian revolutionaries, Seetharamaraju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR). The film is said to be one of the costliest ever made in India.

As the movie was released on March 25, multiple hashtags related to RRR started trending on social media. Some videos on social media captured fans showering money in the cinema halls amid loud whistles and hooting. Some even grooved in unison with Jr NTR and Ram Charan and recreated the Naatu Naatu hook step in the cinema hall.

During the movie, Charan's wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela was beaming with happiness. She watched the film's premiere show with fans in Hyderabad and enjoyed the powerful performance of her husband. She turned into a fangirl of Charan, as she was spotted throwing the papers at the screen during film's popular song 'Naatu Naatu.'