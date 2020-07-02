Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RITEISH DESHMUKH Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza pledge to donate organs on National Doctor's Day

Bollywood's cutest couple Riteish Deshmukh and his wife Genelia D'Souza on Wednesday pledged to donate organs. The couple announced the same on the occasion of National Doctor's Day and encouraged fans to do the same. Taking to the Instagram couple shared a video in which they are seen talking about the same. Riteish captioned the video: "There is no greater gift to someone than ‘The Gift Of Life’. @geneliad & me have pledged to donate our organs. We urge you all to join this great cause and be part of ‘The Life AfterLife’."

In the video, the Housefull actor is seen saying, "Aaj 1st July ko hum ye kehna chahte hain aur aapko ye batana chaahte hain ki hum dono ne ek pledge liya hai" to this Genelia adds, "Yes, we pledge have pledged to donate our organs and for us there's no better gift then the gift of life"

Riteish and Genelia's pleadge earned them praise from other Bollywood celebrities. Farah Khan Kunder said that she also wants to take the same route while Abhishek Bachchan commented, "Amazing. Well done guys." Suniel Shetty also lauded the actors.

On the other hand, celebrities like Tahira Kashyap and Sonali Bendre also thanked the doctors. The two divas are cancer survivors. Tahira wrote, "I never knew #doctorsday even existed earlier, but my recent health ordeal has made me value all of them so much! This picture is from the day of my 12th and last chemotherapy session! Can never forget the date. 5 January 2019. The cotton swab on the shoulder blade is of the port. And the nurse in green is holding a box of chocolates that I had shared with them all, expressing my sincere gratitude!"

She added, "big thank you to my doctors especially Dr Mandar Nadkarni. Had this covid situation not been there I would have paid a visit to the doctors and nurses with another box of chocolates who really take care of all of us!"

On the work front, Riteish Deshmukh was supposed to start shooting for his passion project on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. He said that the team is working hard. The multilingual trilogy will be helmed by Sairat director Nagraj Manjule and backed by Deshmukh's production banner- Mumbai Film Company.

