Riteish Deshmukh asks for details of 'Warrior Aaji' going viral for her roadside martial arts

Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh is mighty impressed with an old woman showcasing her martial arts skills at a roadside to earn her living. The Pune based woman, going viral as Warrior Aaji, is seen collecting money by showing her skills to sustain during the coronavirus pandemic. 

New Delhi Published on: July 24, 2020 13:42 IST
Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh is mighty impressed with an old woman showcasing her martial arts skills at a roadside to earn her living. The Pune based woman, going viral as Warrior Aaji, is seen collecting money by showing her skills to sustain during the coronavirus pandemic. The video was first shared by a user called Hatinder Singh who wrote, "This mataji from Pune Is 75 years old. She shows her lathi skills on the roads of Pune for her survival. Even during this lockdown and pandemic, she is forced to do it as it seems she doesn't have any other source other than this art"

Soon after the video went viral, actor Riteish Deshmukh also shared her video and asked for her contact details. He wrote, "Warrior Aaji Maa...Can someone please get me the contact details of her?" Later, in another tweet, he thanked the fans for helping out with her details and shared that she has an 'incredible story'.

Reacting to Riteish's tweet, many users lauded the actor for his big heart and kindness. One user wrote, "Thank you so much. This is humanity. I am so proud of you. You are the inspiration to our young generations." Another said, "May she stay healthy, safe and happy till her last.. She beautifully demonstrates that god gave everyone some talent to earn.. and begging or giving up isnt one of them.. stay safe maa ji" "Talent for a living, i salute this old lady Definitely she must be from Pune or Kolhapur," said another.

Check out the reactions here-

