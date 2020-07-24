Image Source : TWITTER/@RITEISHD Riteish Deshmukh asks for details of 'Warrior Aaji' going viral for her roadside martial arts

Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh is mighty impressed with an old woman showcasing her martial arts skills at a roadside to earn her living. The Pune based woman, going viral as Warrior Aaji, is seen collecting money by showing her skills to sustain during the coronavirus pandemic. The video was first shared by a user called Hatinder Singh who wrote, "This mataji from Pune Is 75 years old. She shows her lathi skills on the roads of Pune for her survival. Even during this lockdown and pandemic, she is forced to do it as it seems she doesn't have any other source other than this art"

Soon after the video went viral, actor Riteish Deshmukh also shared her video and asked for her contact details. He wrote, "Warrior Aaji Maa...Can someone please get me the contact details of her?" Later, in another tweet, he thanked the fans for helping out with her details and shared that she has an 'incredible story'.

Thank you so much -we have connected with this inspiring warrior Aaji Maa - incredible story. https://t.co/RuCfoZIi7M — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) July 23, 2020

Reacting to Riteish's tweet, many users lauded the actor for his big heart and kindness. One user wrote, "Thank you so much. This is humanity. I am so proud of you. You are the inspiration to our young generations." Another said, "May she stay healthy, safe and happy till her last.. She beautifully demonstrates that god gave everyone some talent to earn.. and begging or giving up isnt one of them.. stay safe maa ji" "Talent for a living, i salute this old lady Definitely she must be from Pune or Kolhapur," said another.

Check out the reactions here-

This is what women empowerment look like not those feminists stand up comedian who can just mock someone nd their belief hope they will come up with some better comedy. This is not for @Agrimonious , for being a comedian u need to be creative ..!! #warrioraaji https://t.co/7rYtFKwtkl — Nirmal Yadav (@yadavnirmal071) July 24, 2020

She is Shanta Balu Pawar frm Pune, preserving our Historical Arts at the age of 75. At this age she is showing her art. Remember that she s nt begging.#respect @SonuSood @narendramodi sir @OfficeofUT sir @VidyutJammwal it will b great if u can take care n help her #WarriorAaji pic.twitter.com/Uuji6Z5uej — Dipanjan Chatterjee (@Dip_D_Rocker) July 24, 2020

Great sir.

Allah help you more and more.

Ameen.



App greeb ka Khyal rakho, Asman app ka Khyal rakhe ga. Help Mazhab, zaat bacha bada budha dekh ke nahi Hota. Kholuse aur Raham dil hoga. Toh sub ki madad kre ge. — Alamgir Rizvi(‏‎عالمگیر رضوی) (@alamgirizvi) July 24, 2020

Thank you 🙏🏻 that you took the initiative to connect with aaji Maa ...was impressed by her dedication and skills but at the same time my heart cried that at this age she is doing this activity 😕for her living. — Raj Kohli (@iamrkohli26) July 23, 2020

Thank u so much sir here is the humanity I'm so proud of u sir. You are the inspiration to our young generation's. God bless you both @Riteishd & @geneliad ma'am. — Abhiram. K (@abhiramkonkathi) July 23, 2020

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage