RIP Dilip Kumar: 10 iconic dialogues of Bollywood's first superstar that will always remain fresh in our heart

Bollywood industry lost one of its superstar with the death of legendary actor Dilip Kumar. The veteran actor took his last breath on on Wednesday (July 7) at the age of 98 in Mumbai. Fondly addressed as ‘the Tragedy King,’ he is known for a number of iconic films like Devdas, Paigham and Mughal-e-Azam etc. Not just his acting, but his impeccable style of dialogue delivery has been immortalized in the history of Indian cinema. The way he spoke his line nobody else could and this is what earned him widespread recognition. Remembering the first superstar of Bollywood through his 10 memorable dialogues.

Sangdil (1952)

Duniya mein asli shaanti kisi ke sachche pyaar mein hi mil sakti hai, uske bagair duniya jise shanti kehti hai, woh shanti ek thakaan hai, shikast ya maut ka doosra naam hai

Sangdil (1952)

Main kisi se nahi darta, main zindagi se nahi darta, maut se nahi darta, andheron se nahi darta, darta hoon toh sirf khoobsurati se

Devdas (1955)

Kaun kambakht hai jo bardaasht karne ke liye peeta hai, main toh peeta hoon ki bas saans le sakun

Naya Daur (1957)

Jab paet ki roti aur jeb ka paisa chhin jaata hai na, toh koi samajh vamajh nahi reh jaati hai aadmi ke paas

Paigham (1959)

Jis dhan ke liye aap duniya se dhokha kar rahe hain, apne azeezon se, apne doston se dhokha kar rahe hain, apne saathiyon se dhokha kar rahe hain, ussi dhan ke haathon aap khud bhi dhokha khayenge

Mughal-E-Azam (1960)

Mera dil bhi aapka koi Hindustan nahi, jispar aap hukumat karein

Mughal-E-Azam (1960)

Taqdeerein badal jaati hain, zamana badal jaata hai, mulkon ki taarikh badal jaati hai, shahenshah badal jaate hain, magar iss badalti hui duniya mein mohabbat jis insaan ka daaman thaam leti hai, woh insaan nahi badalta

Shakti (1982)

Joh log sachai ki tarafdari ki kasam khate hain....zindagi unke bade kathin imtihaan leti hai.

Karma (1986)

Sher ko apne bachchon ki hifaazat ke liye shikaari kutton ki zaroorat nahi hai

Saudagar (1991)

Haq hamesha sar jhukake nahin... sar uthake maanga jaata hai.

