Follow us on Image Source : DILIP KUMAR Dilip Kumar dies

End of an Era: Legendary actor Dilip Kumar dies at 98.

Legendary Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar passed away on Wednesday (July 7). The actor had been witnessing age-related health issues for the last few days and had been admitted to the hospital multiple times. He was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital on June 30. Kumar's wife Saira banu had been with him throughout. Kumar's family friend Faisal Farooqui tweeted through the actor's handle-- "With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, few minutes ago. We are from God and to Him we return"

Earlier, Saira Banu had assured fans that Kumar's condition was stable. Banu's last tweet read, "Dilip Kumar Sahab's health is still stable. He is still in ICU, we want to take him home but we are waiting for doctors' approval as they know his medical condition as soon as doctors allow, will take him home. He will not be discharged today. Need prayers of his fans, he will be back soon."

Also Read: Dilip Kumar's funeral at 5pm in Mumbai; to be taken home first

Also Read: Dilip Kumar dies at 98: A look back at Bollywood superstar and Saira Banu's love story

Earlier, Dilip Kumar was hospitalized on June 6 after experiencing breathlessness. He was diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion -- a build-up of excess fluid between the layers of the pleura outside the lungs and underwent a successful pleural aspiration procedure. He was discharged after five days.

Known as the 'Tragedy King' of Bollywood, the veteran actor's career spanned over six decades. He has acted in over 65 films in his career and is known for his iconic roles in movies like 'Devdas '(1955), 'Naya Daur' (1957), 'Mughal-e-Azam' (1960), 'Ganga Jamuna' (1961), 'Kranti' (1981), and 'Karma' (1986). He was last seen in 'Qila' in 1998.

Also Check: RIP Legend: Tragedy King Dilip Kumar’s life in pictures

Also Read: RIP Dilip Kumar: 10 iconic dialogues of Bollywood's first superstar that will always remain fresh in our heart