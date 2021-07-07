Dilip Kumar's funeral at 5pm in Mumbai; to be taken home first

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Dilip Kumar's funeral at 4pm in Mumbai; to be taken home first

Veteran Bollywood actor Mohammed Yusuf Khan, world-famous as Dilip Kumar, passed away in Mumbai in the early hours of Wednesday (July 7). He had been admitted to the P.D. Hinduja Hospital on June 30 for a variety of age-related health issues. The legendary actor's last rites will be done in Mumbai at 5pm. He will be cremated in Juhu. Before his funeral, Dilip Kumar's body will be taken to his home. He will be taken from the hospital to his Pali Hill house between 10-11 am. "Burial today at 5:00 PM. Juhu Qabrastan at Santacruz Mumbai," read latest tweet.

Dilip Kumar's wife Saira Banu Khan had earlier tweeted about his improving medical condition. But that was a shortlived glimmer of hope."With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab a few minutes ago. We are from God and to Him we return," said the thespian's longtime aide Faisal Farooqui in a tweet.

Known as the 'Tragedy King' of Bollywood, the veteran actor's career spanned over six decades. He has acted in over 65 films in his career and is known for his iconic roles in movies like 'Devdas '(1955), 'Naya Daur' (1957), 'Mughal-e-Azam' (1960), 'Ganga Jamuna' (1961), 'Kranti' (1981), and 'Karma' (1986). He was last seen in 'Qila' in 1998.

Also Read: Dilip Kumar dies at 98: A look back at Bollywood superstar and Saira Banu's love story

Also Check: RIP Legend: Tragedy King Dilip Kumar’s life in pictures

Also Read: RIP Dilip Kumar: 10 iconic dialogues of Bollywood's first superstar that will always remain fresh in our heart