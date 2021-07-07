Dilip Kumar dies at 98: A look back at Bollywood superstar and Saira Banu's love story

Follow us on Image Source : DILIP KUMAR A look back at Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu's love story

It, indeed, is a devastating day for the Hindi film industry! Legendary Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar passed away on Wednesday (July 7). He was 98. Dilip Kumar was born as Yusuf Khan to Ayesha Begum and Lala Ghulam Sarwar Khan in 1922. In a career spanning over six decades, Dilip Kumar starred in iconic films including Jogan, Babul, Deedar, Daag, Insaniyat, Paigham and Mughal-e-Azam.

Dilip Kumar is survived by his wife Saira Banu. He married Saira Banu in 1966. With Saira Banu, Dilip Kumar co-starred in films such as Bairaag, Duniya, Gopi and Sagina.

Saira Banu always knew she could become Dilip Kumar's wife

She fell head over heels for Dilip Kumar when she was just 12 years old. She confessed her feelings in a tabloid interview and said, “I was not just another girl smitten by Dilip Kumar. For me, it was no castle in the air because I had given my dream the strong foundation of faith- faith in myself and faith in God.”

Later, when she was 16 years old, she attended the premiere of Dilip Kumar's tragic romance Mughal-e-Azam in 1960. In an interview with a portal, she remembered their first encounter and said that she knew somewhere that she will marry him someday.

Naseem Banu played cupid

It was Saira Banu's mother Naseem Banu who brought the duo closer and their love blossomed. Dilip Kumar went on to propose to her while she was shooting for Jhuk Gaya Aasmaan. Saira Banu was quick to say yes and, they tied the knot on October 11, 1966.

Love remained strong through thick and thin

Dilip Kumar married Asma Rehman in 1981, 16-years after he tied the knot with Saira Banu. However, his second marriage ended in 1983. Talking about it, Dilip Kumar once said, "Well, the one episode in my life that I would like to forget and which we, Saira, and I, have pushed into eternal oblivion is a grave mistake I made under pressure of getting involved with a lady named Asma Rehman whom I had met at a cricket match in Hyderabad".

The couple also overcame the criticism of having 22 years of age gap during their marriage and always had each other's back since 1966.

Saira Banu stopped working after 1976 to dedicate herself completely to marriage life. Once in an interview, she said that she thanks Allah every day for giving her 'Kohinoor' in the form of Dilip Kumar.

