Image Source : FILE IMAGE Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal's bridal cover photoshoot leave fans excited for their wedding

Counted amongst one of the most adorable couples, Bollywood actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal were all set to announce the good news of their wedding before the coronavirus pandemic took place. The couple was all set to get hitched in the month of April this year before the country went into lockdown due to the COVID-19. However, do you know they shot for their ever joint cover shoot for a Bridal magazine together weeks before the shutdown? Yes, that's true! And now, the magazine has finally released the June-July cover of the same in which the two of them look adorable together in their respective traditional outfits. The magazine talks about the low-key couple became best of friends and then life partners.

Taking to Instagram, both Ali and Richa shared a glimpse from the same in which the duo looked stunning as Richa wore a purple-hued saree while Ali was seen in a lavender-coloured indo-western attire. Have a look at their photo here:

Talking about her big proposal in the magazine, the actress said, "He had planned a romantic dinner on a small, secluded island at the Maldives. I thought it was for my birthday—I didn’t suspect a thing. We had finished eating and were sipping on champagne when Ali, being his spontaneous self, asked me to marry him. He didn’t go down on his knee nor did he have a ring, but that’s all right. After that he took a ten-minute long nap on the sand—I think it was because he may have been stressed about the proposal!"

When the two delayed their wedding, they gave out an official statement that read, "Given the current scenario and the unfortunate turn of events owing to the COVID-19 pandemic globally, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have decided to postpone their wedding functions to the later half of 2020 tentatively. They wish for everyone to be healthy and safe and at no cost would want their friends, families and well-wishers to be affected.”

Previously, while talking about the same, the actor told Hindustan Times, "Sabki life postpone ho gayi hai, shaadi toh... let’s see what comes out of this in the new world. I hope we come out as better people, a better system, a better climate. I think there’s a major churning happening above, below, inside and outside... everywhere. It’s definitely a time to reflect."

Meanwhile, Richa joked about the same through her Insta post and wrote, #8YearsOfGangsOfWasseypur .. 2020 saw me postponing my shaadi, rightly so, cuz this is such an unpredictable, manhoos year ! Here’s some #NagmaSwag for you, from the film that started it all for me! Enjoy. ."

Ali recently lost his mother after which Richa took to Instagram to write down a heartwarming note that read, "Love at a dead-end is grief... RIP! Aunty, you left us yesterday... but you will always be around... I will always remember you as a lady ahead of her time... a voracious reader, feminist and cupcake lover. I promise to take care of your son... hope you find your peace... And I miss you already! Rest in peace Aunty, I am grateful that I got to know you! Ali, be brave. She wouldn’t have liked to see you sad! 2020, this better be the last remembrance msg I write! Rest in peace Aunty."

For the unversed, the couple met on the sets of their film Fukrey and fell in love. They went on to work in Fukrey 2 as well. Recalling how they first met, Richa said, "We were introduced in 2013, at the first meeting of our film Fukrey. He entered the room and did a pull-up on the door panel. I thought he was odd. He says he did it, ‘to be cool!’"

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage