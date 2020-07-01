Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal's bridal cover photoshoot leave fans excited for their wedding

Counted amongst one of the most adorable couples, Bollywood actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal were all set to announce the good news of their wedding before the coronavirus pandemic took place. The couple was all set to get hitched in the month of April this year before the country went into lockdown due to the COVID-19. However, do you know they shot for their ever joint cover shoot for a Bridal magazine together weeks before the shutdown? Yes, that's true! And now, the magazine has finally released the June-July cover of the same in which the two of them look adorable together in their respective traditional outfits. The magazine talks about the low-key couple became best of friends and then life partners.
Taking to Instagram, both Ali and Richa shared a glimpse from the same in which the duo looked stunning as Richa wore a purple-hued saree while Ali was seen in a lavender-coloured indo-western attire. Have a look at their photo here:
View this post on Instagram
❤️❤️❤️ . . . #Repost @bridestodayin ・・・ Presenting the Brides Today June-July 2020 Issue, featuring the first of our Guest Editors, Richa Chadha (@therichachadha ) and Ali Fazal (@alifazal9 ). Head to the link in bio to download your free copy of our June-July 2020 issue NOW. . Editor: Nonita Kalra (@nonitakalra) Creative director: Yurreipem Arthur (@yurreipem) Fashion director: Mohan Neelakanthan (@mohanneelakantan) Deputy editor: Jahnavi Prasad (@jahnaviprasad) Contributing editor: Sandipan Dalal (@sandipandalal) . Photographer: Kay Sukumar (@kay_sukumar) Makeup: Harry Rajput (@harryrajput64) Hair: Flavien Heldt (@flavienheldt) at Faze Management (@fazemanagement) Photographer’s agency: (@fazemanagement) Production: P. Productions. (@p.productions_) Fashion assistant: Shruti Joshi (@shrutijoshi21) Fashion intern: Yashna Jain (@kouchpotateaux) Location: JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar (@jwsahar) . Richa Chadha (@therichadha) wears a sari and blouse, Jayanti Reddy (@jayantireddylabel) at Ensemble. Necklaces, Rare Heritage. (@rareheritage) Ali Fazal (@alifazal9) wears a sherwani and kurta, Raghavendra Rathore (@raghavendra.rathore) Ring, his own. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #bridestoday #bridestodaysigitalissue #alifazal #richachadha#bridaltrousseau #realbrides #realindianbride #bollywoodbride #bollywoodcouple #indianbride #indianwedding
View this post on Instagram
Richa Chadha (@therichadha) wears a sari and blouse, *Jayanti Reddy* (@jayantireddylabel) at Ensemble. Necklaces, *Rare Heritage.* (@rareheritage) Ali Fazal (@alifazal9) wears a sherwani and kurta, *Raghavendra Rathore* (@raghavendra.rathore) Ring, his own. See where to buy for details. Editor: Nonita Kalra (@nonitakalra) Creative director: Yurreipem Arthur (@yurreipem) Fashion director: Mohan Neelakanthan (@mohanneelakantan) Deputy editor: Janhavi Prasad (@janhaviprasad) Contributing editor: Sandipan Dalal (@sandipandalal) Photographer: Kay Sukumar (@kay_sukumar) Makeup: Harry Rajput (@harryrajput64) Hair: Flavien Heldt (@flavienheldt) at Faze Management (@fazemanagement) Photographer’s agency: (@fazemanagement) Production: P. Productions. (@p.productions_) Fashion assistant: Shruti Joshi (@shrutijoshi21) Fashion intern: Yashna Jain (@kouchpotateaux) Location: JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar (@jwsahar) Ali Fazal’s team ( @whimsicalfantasy @hardlyanonymous_2.0 ) . . . . . For mom.
Talking about her big proposal in the magazine, the actress said, "He had planned a romantic dinner on a small, secluded island at the Maldives. I thought it was for my birthday—I didn’t suspect a thing. We had finished eating and were sipping on champagne when Ali, being his spontaneous self, asked me to marry him. He didn’t go down on his knee nor did he have a ring, but that’s all right. After that he took a ten-minute long nap on the sand—I think it was because he may have been stressed about the proposal!"
When the two delayed their wedding, they gave out an official statement that read, "Given the current scenario and the unfortunate turn of events owing to the COVID-19 pandemic globally, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have decided to postpone their wedding functions to the later half of 2020 tentatively. They wish for everyone to be healthy and safe and at no cost would want their friends, families and well-wishers to be affected.”
View this post on Instagram
Sorry Iss dafa Eid pe daal nahi paaya kuchh.. Ramzaan has been a very introspective month and Eid went into praying for everyone and i mean everyone . So .. that took time. Love aint that easy ... haaaaa.. ok so here’s a photobooth moment of “ yeh dekho hum log eid manaaya . Abhi hum pose degaaa.. Eid waala . Eid waala how do you do. Get better. We love you. “. Uske baad hum meditate kiya.. bahut tagda waala.. aisa ray of sunlight bhejaaa. Kyuke sabka light dim aur tunnel dark ho gaye hai.. toh haan woh thats done. Ok. Ok so now? Now for the pilates section plz click on the search button on ur insta page, 10 rupaye ki lag gayi, ek post toh milega wahaaaan... love and light from us to you.. Fade out. Fade in, sound... camera .. action.. phirse - Sorry iss dafa Eid pe daal nahi paaya kuchh....... @therichachadha
Previously, while talking about the same, the actor told Hindustan Times, "Sabki life postpone ho gayi hai, shaadi toh... let’s see what comes out of this in the new world. I hope we come out as better people, a better system, a better climate. I think there’s a major churning happening above, below, inside and outside... everywhere. It’s definitely a time to reflect."
View this post on Instagram
Kuchh hee din pehle ki baat hai - Kuchh hee din pehle ki baat hai - “ welcome to The Guard... 9872...5567 . You current id .. .. “ Hum khade hass rahe thhey.. “ and the launch is in 5-4-3-2..... “ “ yes we have done it... the country is proud to be part of ......” kuchh hee din pehle————sifaarish .. sarfarosh.. fosh.. faushi ki dua .. “ Maine apne bachche nadi mein phek daale” - report it report it report it!!... LOL. Hi . NEW WORLD . THIS THIS ONE MAN, YOU GOTTA WATCH THIS , haha hahah. I kno i kno . I am meditating.. ya . Its the only wayyyyyhhyyhhhbbnxihxhxbbdhdhhddjrbbnzkosoebu R” rerrererrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr404. Kuchh hee din pehle.. ek lamha hee toh guzra thha.. aaj aap sharmaa gaye! “ jalao saalon ko..yahi hain.. yahi hain. Yeh hum nahi .. hum tum nahi” - (the world is the world is.. ( oh the total FUCKERY OF MY TIME AND YOUR MONEY - the herd . The herd will follow. WWG...follow? Follow i will . Must you? Follow the money. BOOM BOOM !!! “ reports of a shootout.. Kal hee toh pata chala - main aagaya. Dont get used to that image? Because now when we think of her. We dont see her. We see the image. “ ._. .._ _. “ Photograph courtesy : @josephradhik
Meanwhile, Richa joked about the same through her Insta post and wrote, #8YearsOfGangsOfWasseypur .. 2020 saw me postponing my shaadi, rightly so, cuz this is such an unpredictable, manhoos year ! Here’s some #NagmaSwag for you, from the film that started it all for me! Enjoy. ."
View this post on Instagram
#8YearsOfGangsOfWasseypur . . . 2020 saw me postponing my shaadi, rightly so, cuz this is such an unpredictable, manhoos year ! Here’s some #NagmaSwag for you, from the film that started it all for me! Enjoy. . . . #NagmaKhatoon #GangsOfWasseypur #ActorsLife #richachadda #GangsOfWasseypur #AKFPL
Ali recently lost his mother after which Richa took to Instagram to write down a heartwarming note that read, "Love at a dead-end is grief... RIP! Aunty, you left us yesterday... but you will always be around... I will always remember you as a lady ahead of her time... a voracious reader, feminist and cupcake lover. I promise to take care of your son... hope you find your peace... And I miss you already! Rest in peace Aunty, I am grateful that I got to know you! Ali, be brave. She wouldn’t have liked to see you sad! 2020, this better be the last remembrance msg I write! Rest in peace Aunty."
View this post on Instagram
Love at a dead-end is grief... RIP! Aunty, you left us yesterday... 💔but you will always be around... I will always remember you as a lady ahead of her time... a voracious reader, feminist and cupcake lover. I promise to take care of your son... hope you find your peace... And I miss you already ! 🌷🦚🌱🌸🌺🥀 Rest in peace Aunty, I am grateful that I got to know you! 💕 Ali , be brave. She wouldn’t have liked to see you sad ! 2020, this better be the last remembrance msg I write! 🙏🏽😫 . . . Rest in peace Aunty.
For the unversed, the couple met on the sets of their film Fukrey and fell in love. They went on to work in Fukrey 2 as well. Recalling how they first met, Richa said, "We were introduced in 2013, at the first meeting of our film Fukrey. He entered the room and did a pull-up on the door panel. I thought he was odd. He says he did it, ‘to be cool!’"
For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page
More Bollywood stories and picture galleries