Richa Chadha & Ali Fazal pose together as royal couple for magazine cover ahead of their wedding 

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are all set to tie the knot by the end of this month after dating for several years. The soon-to-be wed couple have hit the headlines relating to their marriage time and again, but due to COVID-19, it got delayed. Almost 2.5 years after they were originally set to get married, the actor-duo are all set to celebrate their union with celebrations spreading across Delhi and Mumbai at the end of September and October 1st week. Ahead of wedding speculation, the couple recently graced the cover of a popular magazine.

The pair posed together as a royal couple for Femina's cover page and looked absolutely stunning. Ali and Richa were clad in regal Indian ethnic attire by designer JJ Valaya, the amazing cover has been captured by Sahil Behal for the September wedding special issue of Femina India magazine. In the picture, Richa is seen smiling while Ali is seen lying on her lap. The pair is seen smitten and all smiles.

Ali and Richa have planned an intimate wedding with receptions in both Delhi and Mumbai. The festivities will begin in Delhi and then continue to and culminate in Mumbai in the first week of October. According to reports, the much-anticipated big fat wedding will take place in a hotel in South Mumbai, and planning for it has already begun. The reception will be graced by several celebs from B-town. However, the pair has yet to make an official declaration.

For the unversed, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal got engaged in 2019. The couple moved to their new home at the same time, in 2021. The couple claimed they planned to get married as soon as possible at various points, but it kept on getting delayed.

