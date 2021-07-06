Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RHEA CHAKRABORTY Rhea Chakraborty gives sneak peek of her 'healing' session, fans show support

Actress Rhea Chakraborty who was under the spotlight last year after the death of her boyfriend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput, took to Instagram on Tuesday and shared a picture of herself. In the picture, Rhea can be seen doing chakrasana (wheel pose) outdoors under the guidance of her best friend and yoga guru Samiksha Shetty.

Sharing the picture Rhea wrote in the caption, "HEALING #yogaforlife #chakrasana P.S- I’m lucky to have my best friend as my Yoga Guru @samikshashetty_."

Take a look:

Soon after her post many fans took to the comments section and cheered for her. One of the fans wrote, "Keep going rhea. we all r with u." The other said, "Yesss, this is what we wanna hear from you - Healing take ur time. Always focus on urself - when u focus on urself u create more self-worth. Love you @rhea_chakraborty more power 2 u ! Keep posting."

Rhea has been sharing a lot of Inspirational messages on her Instagram these days. Yesterday the actress shared a motivational quote on her Instagram stories that talked about getting through difficult days. The post read, "Even in your hard days through all that has happened and did not happen you have come this far and that is a beautiful and brave thing my friend (sic).

Rhea made headlines after she was accused by Sushant's family for abetment to suicide and also siphoning off funds from the late actor. She was also named in a Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) chargesheet along with her brother Showik in a drug-related probe into Sushant's death case. She was arrested last year and spent a month in Mumbai's Byculla jail in September.

On the occasion of boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput's first death anniversary, Rhea posted a note in remembrance of the late actor.

"There isn't a moment where I believe that you aren't here anymore. They said that time heals everything but you were my time and my everything. I know that you are my guardian angel now-watching me with your telescope from the moon and protecting me," Rhea wrote on Instagram.

"I wait for you everyday to come pick me up, I look for you everywhere -- I know you're here with me. It breaks me everyday, then I think of you saying -- you've got this bebu and I carry on to the next day. A barrage of emotions cross my body everytime I think of you not being here. My heart aches to write this, my heart aches to feel anymore.." she further wrote.

"There is no life without you, you took the meaning of it with you. This void cannot be filled. Without you, I'm standing still.. My sweet sunshine boy, I promise to give you 'Malpua' everyday and read all the quantum physics books in this world- please come back to me. I miss you my best friend, my man, my love.. Bebu and putput forever #mywholeheart," the actress concluded.

On the professional front, the actress is part of the film "Chehre" starring actors Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi. This is her first film after Sushant's death.

Directed by Rumy Jafry, "Chehre" also features Annu Kapoor, Raghubir Yadav, Krystle D'Souza and Raghubir Yadav. The film, scheduled to release earlier this year, was postponed owing to lockdown.