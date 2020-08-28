Image Source : INDIA TV Rhea Chakraborty captured snapping at paparazzi while going for CBI interrogation

A video showing actress Rhea Chakraborty snapping at media persons who hound her car and try to click her photos has gone viral. In the video, an angry Rhea bangs on the car's windowpane with her elbow. She makes the gesture at the window, even as a media person tries capturing her in a frame.

The incident happened on Friday as she was on her way for CBI questioning in connection with the death of her boyfriend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput. This is for the first time that Rhea was being questioned by the federal agency, after it took over the case on August 6.

Besides Rhea, her brother Showik, Sushant's flatmate Siddharth Pithani, house manager Samuel Miranda, personal staff Neeraj Singh have also been questioned. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) are also probing the various angles into the case, along with the CBI.

Earlier, Sushant's kin have blamed the Chakraborty family for his death and allegedly swindling off Rs 15 crore from his bank account, but Rhea has denied all the accusations. Sushant, 34, was found dead in his rental duplex flat in Mont Blanc building in Bandra west on June 14, sparking a furore in Bollywood and political circles with multiple agencies entering the fray.

Initially, the Mumbai Police which registered an accidental death report, had interrogated Rhea, followed by the Enforcement Directorate and now the CBI, with the Narcotics Control Bureau waiting in the queue to probe the drugs angle.

