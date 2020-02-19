Rekha calls Amitabh Bachchan's photo 'danger zone' during Dabboo Ratnani calendar launch. Watch video

Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha's 'silsila' is known to all. After a long time, we saw the two crossing paths, well not literally! It all happened during the recently held calendar launch of photographer Dabboo Ratnani on Monday. The veteran actress during the event came across the photograph of Amit Ji but before the shutterbugs could capture the moment, she remarked "Yahaan danger zone hai (This is a danger zone)" and left everyone cracked up. The video is going crazily viral on social media and everyone is talking about how witty the actress is.

As the video begins, Rekha wearing her signature Kanjeevaram saree in white and gold walks off the spot where all the photographs were displayed. As she moves further with Dabboo's daughter to find a place to pose for the photographers, she comes in the area where Amitabh Bachchan's photograph from the Calendar is displayed. Calling it a 'danger zone' she suddenly walks away from it. Have a look:

Well, this isn't the first time when Rekha has amused us all with her comic sense as last year during the calendar launch, she was swiftly seen running away from the spot where Big B's photo was displayed. Check out the video:

Talking about the rumours surrounding the two, Rekha has during the year 2004 on Rendezvous With Simi Garewal revealed that she "never met anyone like him" before. During the interview, she said, "How can so many good qualities be bestowed on one human being? Not fair… I’m not a fool, I’m intelligent or so I’d like to believe. When I see a good thing, I can recognize it. I have yet to come across a single man, woman, child who can’t help but fall completely, passionately, insanely, desperately, hopelessly in love with him. So why should I be singled out?"

Rekha and Big B have worked together in films like Do Anjaane, Mr Natwarlal, Muqqaddar Ka Sikandar and Silsila. Meanwhile, talking about the event, it was graced by celebrities like Jackie Shroff, Bhumi Pednekar, Anu Malik, Urvashi Rautela, Kabir Bedi with his wife, Vidya Balan and others.

