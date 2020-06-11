Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@BEINGSALMANKHAN.MUSKAN Raveena Tandon recalls getting her debut film opposite Salman Khan

Actress Raveena Tandon made her Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan in the film "Patthar Ke Phool" in 1991. Since then she has never looked back. In a career of over 29 years, Raveena has played a variety of roles.

Recalling how she got her first film, Raveena, in an interaction with actress Kiran Joneja on the latter's online chat show "Insider Talk", said: "I never wanted to become an actor, but when destiny wants something to happen it all happens simultaneously, so after finishing my 10th exams I did an internship with Prahlad Kakkar, also I had done a few modelling projects before that, when I was interning with Prahlad Kakkar people used to ask me what was I doing behind the cameras and why was I not acting in front of the cameras. Also, Prahlad used to ask me to model whenever a model didn't turn up for the shoot on time! But those days were really fun. I truly enjoyed my internship days."

She added: "One day I was in one of the studios in Bandra and my friend Bunty, who was a filmmaker I knew him because I had done a few advertisements with him, asked if I was in Bandra. I said yes. To that he said, ‘come outside, Salman (Khan) and I are passing by, just say hi to us'."

On the chat show, Raveena then recounts how she met Salman Khan through a mutual friend, and how Salman was looking for a heroine for a new film produced by the late GP Sippy. The film she referred to was "Patthar Kse Phool".

She also shared that her friends were much excited to see her opposite Salman Khan in the film. "I remember my friends were more excited that my co-actor is Salman Khan and they encouraged me to go ahead. So, that was how my journey of being a film actress begun," Raveena recalled.

Raveena returns to the screen after a gap in "KGF: Chapter 2", starring Kannada superstar Yash. The film is a follow-up of the 2018 Kannada blockbuster "KGF: Chapter 1". Actor Sanjay Dutt plays the antagonist in the sequel.

