Raveena Tandon makes TikTok debut, see her fun videos with daughter Rasha

Raveena Tandon has been one of the most incredible actresses in the industry. Films like Mohra and Andaz Apna Apna, her oh-so-chic style and of course! Tip Tip Barsa Pani, Raveena Tandon defines the 90's style in Bollywood. The actress has acted in an array of films belonging to different genres such as Dulhe Raja, Shool, Aks, Ziddi, Daman, Daava, Maatr and more. Now, the gorgeous diva has made her TikTok debut.
Making the announcement on Instagram, Raveena Tandon shared her first TikTik video with daughter Rasha Thadani and wrote, "Finally hopped on the trend! Go check out my very first Tik Tok".
Fight Against Coronavirus
In one of her TikTok videos, Raveena Tandon urged fans to stay home and stay safe amid lockdown.
Earlier, Raveena Tandon demonstrated the correct technique to wash hands as recommended by doctors. The 45-year-old actor took to Instagram to share a detailed video on how to wash one's hand for 20 second in order to stay safe from getting infected from the deadly coronavirus. "Take some soap, scrub it, around your hands, through your fingers, run the water through your cuticles, clean your hands properly," the 'Maatr' actor said while demonstrating. Not just the video, but the actor also penned the importance of washing hands in the captions.
Wash your hands for at least 20 seconds - the doctors say. Be coronavirus safe. #washyourhands #stayhomestaysafe #savewater shut the tap when you soaping your hands . Washing hands prevents illnesses and spread of infections to others Handwashing with soap removes germs from hands. This helps prevent infections because:People frequently touch their eyes, nose, and mouth without even realizing it. Germs can get into the body through the eyes, nose and mouth and make us sick. Germs from unwashed hands can get into foods and drinks while people prepare or consume them. Germs can multiply in some types of foods or drinks, under certain conditions, and make people sick.Germs from unwashed hands can be transferred to other objects, like handrails, table tops, or toys, and then transferred to another person’s hands. Removing germs through handwashing therefore helps prevent diarrhea and respiratory infections and may even help prevent skin and eye infections.
In an interview with the DNA, Raveena had talked about balancing mom duties and her professional work. She had shared, "Probably. Right now, it has become a little difficult because everything has come together. I shoot for this show I judge, there are my film’s promotions and a music video shoot. I might be short on time, but otherwise, I do space out my day really well. I know how to balance it well otherwise. I’d say, being a mother has not actually changed my choices, but enhanced them. That would be the right way to put it because after having Rasha and Ranbirvardhan, I look for a different kind of emotional connect with anything I do."
