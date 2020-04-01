Image Source : INSTA/RAVEENA TANDON Raveena Tandon makes TikTok debut, see her fun videos with daughter Rasha

Raveena Tandon has been one of the most incredible actresses in the industry. Films like Mohra and Andaz Apna Apna, her oh-so-chic style and of course! Tip Tip Barsa Pani, Raveena Tandon defines the 90's style in Bollywood. The actress has acted in an array of films belonging to different genres such as Dulhe Raja, Shool, Aks, Ziddi, Daman, Daava, Maatr and more. Now, the gorgeous diva has made her TikTok debut.

Making the announcement on Instagram, Raveena Tandon shared her first TikTik video with daughter Rasha Thadani and wrote, "Finally hopped on the trend! Go check out my very first Tik Tok".

In one of her TikTok videos, Raveena Tandon urged fans to stay home and stay safe amid lockdown.

Earlier, Raveena Tandon demonstrated the correct technique to wash hands as recommended by doctors. The 45-year-old actor took to Instagram to share a detailed video on how to wash one's hand for 20 second in order to stay safe from getting infected from the deadly coronavirus. "Take some soap, scrub it, around your hands, through your fingers, run the water through your cuticles, clean your hands properly," the 'Maatr' actor said while demonstrating. Not just the video, but the actor also penned the importance of washing hands in the captions.

In an interview with the DNA, Raveena had talked about balancing mom duties and her professional work. She had shared, "Probably. Right now, it has become a little difficult because everything has come together. I shoot for this show I judge, there are my film’s promotions and a music video shoot. I might be short on time, but otherwise, I do space out my day really well. I know how to balance it well otherwise. I’d say, being a mother has not actually changed my choices, but enhanced them. That would be the right way to put it because after having Rasha and Ranbirvardhan, I look for a different kind of emotional connect with anything I do."

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page