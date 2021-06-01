Rare pics of Rishi Kapoor, Sharmila Tagore, Mansoor Ali Khan surface on Internet, see here

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SABAPATAUDI Mansoor Ali Khan with Sharmila Tagore and Rishi Kapoor

Actress Sharmila Tagore and late Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi's daughter Saba often shares rare family photos on her social media accounts. From pictures of Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan's wedding to Taimur and Inaaya's childhood moments, Saba's social media timeline is a goldmine of rare photos and throwback moments.

Recently, she posted some unseen pictures of her parents Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. The photo seems to have been clicked at some foreign location. "Two Great people.... Who were simply meant to be. The BEST parents," she wrote in the caption.

Another post of her's features late veteran actor Rishi Kapoor engaged in a conversation with Mansoor Ali Khan. "Two great men...Two great legends...Two great....fathers....#sundaymood #sundayvibes #memoriesforlife #special #people," She captioned the click and thanked Kareena Kapoor Khan for the photo writing, "Thank you bebo for this precious picture."

For the unversed, Sharmila Tagore married Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, the Nawab of Pataudi and former captain of the Indian cricket team, on 27 December 1968. The couple had three children: Saif Ali Khan- a Bollywood actor, Saba Ali Khan- a jewellery designer, and Soha Ali Khan- a Bollywood actress and TV personality. Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi died at age 70, on 22 September 2011.