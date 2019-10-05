Rani Mukerji stuns in white and gold saree at Durga Puja 2019 celebrations

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Rani Mukerji stuns in white and gold saree for Durga Puja 2019 celebrations, see pictures

Actress Rani Mukerji visited a Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai on Saturday for the Saptami puja. Marking the third day 'Saptami' of the festivities, the Veer Zaara actress opted for a gorgeous off white silk saree with gold border and an enchanting smile.

Rani Mukerji was all smiles as the shutterbugs clicked her pictures.

Rani Mukerji, in a recent interview with a leading daily, narrated how important the festival of Durga Puja was for her.

Rani Mukerji also recalled how she went for pandal shopping with her family as a kid and they would eat various delicacies. She even said that everything she knows about her culture is because of Durga Pujo and it is of great importance in her life.

On the work front, Rani Mukerji is all set to return as supercop Shivani Shivaji Roy in Mardaani 2. The film releases on December 13.

