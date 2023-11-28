Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram seek blessings at Imphal temple ahead of their wedding

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram seek blessings at Imphal temple

Actors Randeep Hooda and Lynn Laishram will tie the knot on November 29. Yesterday they both reached Imphal and prayed to the local deity. Let us tell you that while Randeep and Lynn's wedding is taking place in Imphal, Manipur, the reception will be held in Mumbai. The wedding date was revealed by the actor himself through a social media post. In the pictures, Randeep is seen in a white kurta pajama, while Lynn is wearing a pink saree. Both are seen praying at a temple in Imphal. While coming out of the temple, Randeep said that he prayed for his married life and the peace of Manipur.

Let us tell you that the news of Lynn and Randeep's marriage has been going on social media for a long time. Last Saturday, Randeep Hooda himself confirmed his marriage. He shared a post from the official Instagram account. In the post, Randeep gave information about his wedding date, venue reception etc. He wrote in the caption, 'We have a good news.' It was written in the shared poster, 'Just as Arjun married the warrior princess Chitrangada of Manipur in 'Mahabharata', we too are going to get married with the blessings of our family and friends.'

Both will wear the traditional dress of Manipur

The actor further wrote, 'It is a great pleasure to share this good news with you all that we are going to get married on November 29, 2023.' According to information quoting media reports, Randeep Hooda and Lynn Laishram will wear traditional clothes of Manipur in the wedding. It is being said that in this wedding, guests will be welcomed with Manipuri folk songs and traditional dishes will be served.

Let us tell you that while Randeep Hooda is a popular Bollywood actor, Lynn Laishram is also a popular model and actress. She is a resident of Imphal, Manipur. Lynn has shared the screen with actress Priyanka Chopra in the film Mary Kom.

