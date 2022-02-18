Ranbir Kapoor brushes off marriage question with a wry response | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Ranbir Kapoor at a film screening in Mumbai

Highlights Ranbir attended the screening of Toolsidas Junior in Mumbai with the Kapoor family

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are long rumoured to be getting married

Ranbir and Alia are also overseeing the construction of their future home in Mumbai, as per reports

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor was seen in Mumbai at a special screening of the upcoming film Toolsidas Junior. His mother Neetu Kapoor was also with him at the event. Toolsidas Junior is the last film Ranbir's uncle Rajiv Kapoor featured in before his death in February 2021. It will be released in the coming time. At the event organised for the family, Ranbir sported a casual wear for the evening. He looked dashing in a full sleeves T-shirt and blue denims. Not just Ranbir and Neetu Kapoor, others from the Kapoor family like Armaan Jain, Rima Jain, Aadar Jain, Kunal Kapoor were also present along with film producers Bhushan Kumar, Ashutosh and Sunita Gowariker, and director Mridul.

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Ranbir Kapoor watched Toolsidas Junior with his family in Mumbai

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Randhir Kapoor with family at a film screening in Mumbai

What caught the attention of the fans was a moment from post-screening where Ranbir was caught unaware by the paparazzi as the latter posed a question to him about marriage, saying, "Shaadi mein milte hain (Will see you at the wedding)." To this, Ranbir who was walking away, said, "Kiski? (whose)" The photographer said, "Luv (Ranjan) sir ki."

It has been long rumoured that Ranbir will be tying the knot with his girlfriend Alia Bhatt sooner than later. In late 2020, the Sanju actor even confirmed that the couple would have tied the knot but COVID-19 pandemic delayed their plans. Since then, speculation is rife about the lovebirds and Brahmastra co-stars getting married.

Here's how Ranbir brushed off the marriage question at a recent Mumbai event.

On the work front, Ranbir's Shamshera will be released in cinema halls on July 22. It was earlier scheduled to hit the screens on March 18. The announcement was made via a video on Yash Raj Films' official Twitter handle and the caption read: "A legend will rise on 22nd July. Celebrate #Shamshera with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu (sic)."

The film is directed by Karan Malhotra and actor Sanjay Dutt plays the antagonist. Vaani Kapoor is also in the film. Ranbir plays a dacoit in the movie.

Ranbir will also be seen in Luv Ranjan directorial opposite Shraddha Kapoor. It is untitled yet. Apart from that, Brahmastra- Part I is set for release later this year. He is also collaborating with Arjun Reddy fame director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for the movie Animal, co-starring Anil Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra and Bobby Deol.