Image Source : TWITTER/RANA DAGGUBATI Rana Daggubati's Haathi Mere Saathi release date postponed to March

Rana Daggubati-starrer action drama "Haathi Mere Saathi", which was scheduled to open in theatres this month, will now release on March 26, the makers announced Wednesday. After its planned April release was delayed due to the coronavirus induced nationwide lockdown last year, the producers had announced that the film would hit the screens on Makar Sankranti in January. It is a multilingual film.

The film, titled Kaadan in Tamil and Aranya in Telugu, was to have released this month to coincide with Pongal. Daggubati shared the new release date of his film on Twitter. Announcing the viewers about it on social media, the Baahubali star wrote, "Welcoming the new year and the new normal, we are excited to bring #HaathiMereSaathi, #Aranya, and #Kaadan on 26th March, in a theatre near you!."

See Rana Daggubati's announcement here:

Indian film critic and film trade analyst, Taran Adarsh also made the announcement on his official account. "RELEASE DATE FINALIZED... #HaathiMereSaathi - starring #RanaDaggubati, #ShriyaPilgaonkar, #ZoyaHussain and #PulkitSamrat - to release in *cinemas* on 26 March 2021... Directed by Prabhu Solomon... Produced by Eros Motion Pictures... In #Hindi, #Telugu and #Tamil," he wrote.

Directed by Prabhu Solomon, "Haathi Mere Saathi" chronicles the journey of man who fights for the jungle and animals and is described as a reflection to the environmental crisis across the world. It also stars Pulkit Samrat, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Zoya Hussain.

The film is simultaneously shot in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil, with a different cast across languages. It is produced by Eros International. Shantanu Moitra is the music composer for the film.

The story of the film is about how a conflict arises when a corporate giant threatens to destroy the jungle and eco-system of elephants. Haathi Mere Saathi took its name from Rajesh Khanna starrer, 1871 film of the same name. It features Rana Daggubati as Bandev, whose close companions are a herd of elephants.