Before Rana Daggubati, Miheeka Bajaj get married today, look at dreamy photos from their Mehendi function

Rana Daggubati, Miheeka Bajaj's marriage: In the times when the world is suffering from not just COVID-19 but other problems as well, Baahubali actor Rana has given a sigh of relief to his fans. He is all set to get hitched to his lady love Miheeka Bajaj today on August 8, 2020. The pre-wedding festivities began in Hyderabad on Wednesday with Haldi ceremony that took place at the bride's house later which the Rana and his family attended the Mehendi on Thursday. A traditional Pelli Koduku puja along with a Ganesh puja took place at the actor's house on Friday where he took blessings from God for the lifelong union. The typical Andhra wedding ceremony will take place today at Rana’s family property, the Ramanaidu Studios. Meanwhile, certain pictures and videos from the Haldi and Mehendi ceremony have been doing rounds on the internet that will definitely leave a smile on your faces.
In the pictures that have been doing rounds on the internet, the bride-to-be Miheeka is seen looking beautiful in a pink outfit and gorgeous jewelry. She flashes a big smile for the camera as her hands and arms have been adorned with henna. While she stunned in pink, Rana, on the other hand, looked dapper in his white attire. Have a look at the pictures and videos from the ceremony here:
ALSO READ: Rana Daggubati-Miheeka Bajaj wedding: Pictures from haldi ceremony are simply unmissable
View this post on Instagram
Safe and sound M + R, 2020 Whoever said 2020 is a dull year needs to take a cue from these two. The only thing infectious here? The energy :) Clicked by @truly_anand and @_addzee_ #miheekabajaj #ranadaggubati #hyderabadwedding #covidwedding #loveinthetimeofcorona #2020 #weddingindia #weddings #intimatewedding #lockdownwedding
View this post on Instagram
The only kind of lockdowns we need are the ones like Rana & Miheeka's love! All you need to have a lockdown like this is some amazing chemistry, super intimate celebrations and a whole lot of love! . . Shot by: @_addzee_ #wedding #weddingindia #ranadaggubati #miheekabajaj #ranawedding #hyderabadwedding #indianbride #bridalwear #bridalattire
View this post on Instagram
❣️❣️ Follow @mihekabajaj_ranadaggubati #poojahedge #poojahegde #hegdepooja #pooja #raashikhanna #rakulpreetsingh #dishapatani #pranithasubhash #hansikamotwani #kajalagarwal #rashmikamandanna #tollywood #kollywood #tamannabhatia #prabhas #maheshbabu #ileanadcruz #iswaryamenon #hiphopaadhi #dvarshini #nayanthara #alluarjun #anupamaparameswaran #anushkashetty #saipallavi #nivethathomas #keerthisuresh #samantha #rashikhanna #miheekabajaj
View this post on Instagram
Haldi ceremony 🥰 Follow @mihekabajaj_ranadaggubati #poojahedge #poojahegde #hegdepooja #pooja #raashikhanna #rakulpreetsingh #dishapatani #pranithasubhash #hansikamotwani #kajalagarwal #rashmikamandanna #tollywood #kollywood #tamannabhatia #prabhas #maheshbabu #ileanadcruz #iswaryamenon #hiphopaadhi #dvarshini #nayanthara #alluarjun #anupamaparameswaran #anushkashetty #saipallavi #nivethathomas #keerthisuresh #samantha #rashikhanna #miheekabajaj
View this post on Instagram
Follow @mihekabajaj_ranadaggubati #poojahedge #poojahegde #hegdepooja #pooja #raashikhanna #rakulpreetsingh #dishapatani #pranithasubhash #hansikamotwani #kajalagarwal #rashmikamandanna #tollywood #kollywood #tamannabhatia #prabhas #maheshbabu #ileanadcruz #iswaryamenon #hiphopaadhi #dvarshini #nayanthara #alluarjun #anupamaparameswaran #anushkashetty #saipallavi #nivethathomas #keerthisuresh #samantha #rashikhanna #miheekabajaj
View this post on Instagram
Miheeka Bajaj (@miheeka) looks dazzling in our Maang Teeka encrusted with polkis and pearls in 18 karat gold for her Mehendi ceremony in Hyderabad. Her earrings with Russian emeralds, pink tourmalines and polkis in 22 karat gold complete her look. MUA: @makeupartisttamanna Outfit: @arpitamehtaofficial Photographed by: @reelsandframes Event Decor: @dewdropdesignstudio & @blingmushrooms #KrsalaJewellery #MiheekaBajaj #JaiMataDi #BAJaoeD
View this post on Instagram
Miheeka Bajaj (@miheeka) looks dazzling in our Maang Teeka encrusted with polkis and pearls in 18 karat gold for her Mehendi ceremony in Hyderabad. Her earrings with Russian emeralds, pink tourmalines and polkis in 22 karat gold complete her look. MUA: @makeupartisttamanna Outfit: @arpitamehtaofficial Photographed by: @reelsandframes Event Decor: @dewdropdesignstudio & @blingmushrooms #KrsalaJewellery #MiheekaBajaj #JaiMataDi #BAJaoeD
View this post on Instagram
Miheeka Bajaj (@miheeka) looks dazzling in our Maang Teeka encrusted with polkis and pearls in 18 karat gold for her Mehendi ceremony in Hyderabad. Her earrings with Russian emeralds, pink tourmalines and polkis in 22 karat gold complete her look. MUA: @makeupartisttamanna Outfit: @arpitamehtaofficial Photographed by: @reelsandframes Event Decor: @dewdropdesignstudio & @blingmushrooms #KrsalaJewellery #MiheekaBajaj #JaiMataDi #BAJaoeD
View this post on Instagram
Miheeka Bajaj (@miheeka) looks dazzling in our Maang Teeka encrusted with polkis and pearls in 18 karat gold for her Mehendi ceremony in Hyderabad. Her earrings with Russian emeralds, pink tourmalines and polkis in 22 karat gold complete her look. MUA: @makeupartisttamanna Outfit: @arpitamehtaofficial Photographed by: @reelsandframes Event Decor: @dewdropdesignstudio & @blingmushrooms #KrsalaJewellery #MiheekaBajaj #JaiMataDi #BAJaoeD
On Thursday, the actor shared a picture and wrote, "And life moves forward in smiles. Thank you."
ALSO READ: Who is Miheeka Bajaj, Rana Daggubati's beautiful fiance? In pictures
Talking about the Haldi ceremony, Miheeka’s mother, Bunty Bajaj, while speaking to Hyderabad Times, said, "It was a small, intimate and beautiful ceremony and we’re all very excited. The shaadi ka mahaul is here and the celebrations have begun at our house. Our immediate family attended the ceremony and a couple of family members from Rana’s side too had come over to be with Miheeka for her haldi."
Rana Daggubati’s father Daggubati Suresh Babu spoke about the wedding to Times of India and said, "Everybody who will attend the wedding will get tested for Covid-19. We will also keep sanitisers across the venue and maintain social distancing. It’s a happy occasion and we want to make it a safe one too."
Talking about proposing Miheeka, Rana had said in May, "She knew where I’m getting at when I called her. And then she met me in person, that’s it. I remember I said a bunch of things together. For me, it was serious. It was commitment. When I met her, that’s the time I felt I am ready to do this. It was that simple, for real."
Speaking about how he never thought about marrying or not marrying someone from the film industry, Rana said, "I never thought about it. I met her, I liked her, and that’s it. I found love."
For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page
More Bollywood stories and picture galleries