Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANA DAGGUBATI Rana Daggubati-Miheeka Bajaj wedding: Pictures from haldi ceremony are simply unmissable

Actor Rana Daggubati is all set to tie the knot with Miheeka Bajaj on August 8, 2020. The couple after getting engaged had a private roka ceremony. Now, the pre-wedding festivities have already kickstarted for the soon-to-be-married couple. As per Indian traditions, families host a haldi function for the to-be-groom and to-be bride. With just two days left for the d-day, visuals from Miheeka’s haldi ceremony have already become the talk of the town. The pictures surfacing on social media platforms show Miheeka looking bright and beautiful in a dreamy yellow lehenga detailed with green patchwork.

“It was a small, intimate and beautiful ceremony and we’re all very excited. The shaadi ka mahaul is here and the celebrations have begun at our house. Our immediate family attended the ceremony and a couple of family members from Rana’s side too had come over to be with Miheeka for her haldi,” said Miheeka’s mother, Bunty Bajaj, while speaking to Hyderabad Times.

Earlier while talking about his impending wedding, the Baahubali actor had said, "I decided to get married, it is chill, it is easy, I am also training consistently, building a routine for myself, living right with parents. It is a good time for me and all of us in the family."

When asked about proposing Miheeka, Rana had stated, "She knew where I’m getting at when I called her. And then she met me in person, that’s it. I remember I said a bunch of things together. For me, it was serious. It was commitment. When I met her, that’s the time I felt I am ready to do this. It was that simple, for real. I never thought about it. I met her, I liked her, and that’s it. I found love."

"I think I am growing up and it's time to get married. My fiancée Miheeka lives three km away from my house and we're in the same vicinity. Sometimes, you know when things are going smoothly. And I don't question it when things are going correctly. She's lovely and we make a great pair. We draw positive energy from one another. I am getting married on August 8. On the personal front, it's been the best time of my life, getting married to Miheeka. It's been pretty awesome."

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage