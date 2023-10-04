Ram Charan visits Siddhivinayak Temple; gets mobbed outside. Photos, videos go viral

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Ram Charan's photos

Ram Charan visits Siddhivinayak Temple with Shiv Sena leader Rrahul Kanal. He was sighted at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday evening, wearing all-black outfit and walking barefoot. He was mobbed outside the Temple after his visit. The Telugu superstar went to offer prayers to Lord Ganesha and reportedly conclude his 41-day Ayyappa Deeksha. Dressed in an all-black outfit, he was accompanied by his team for the darshan.

Image Source : FILE IMAGERam Charan in Siddhivinayak Temple

While Ram Charan entered the temple without much attention, his exit drew a significant crowd of fans eager to catch a glimpse of the star. In the photos and videos going viral, it was evident that Ram Charan encountered difficulty navigating through the crowd as he made his way to his car. His team assisted him in safely reaching the vehicle.

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANIRam Charan mobbed

The actor landed in Mumbai on Tuesday afternoon and was spotted barefoot. The RRR star was seen exiting the airport with his team, wearing an all black outfit as part of the prayer offerings he is making. While making his way out of the airport, he greeted the paparazzi with a warm smile and namaste. For the unversed, Ayyappa Deekhsh is basically a Hindu religious event which lasts for 41 days and devotees of Swamy Ayyappa perform this ritual. During the ritual, devotees should be dressed in black, walk barefoot and wear tika on their forehead. Following this event, he will quickly return back to his work obligations.

What's next for Ram Charan

Ram Charan will next be seen in Shankar's directorial Game Changer alongside Kiara Advani. This will be his and Kiara Advani's second collaboration after 2015 film Vinaya Vidheya Rama. The film was directed and written by Boyapati Srinu. It will be released in three languages including Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi. Game Changer will also feature SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Anjali, and Srikanth.

The actor is not only busy in his professional but in his personal life as well. Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni welcomed their daughter on June 20. Chiranjeevi even shared a photo of the family from the naming ceremony. Along with the post, he wrote in the caption, "And the baby's name is Klin Kaara Konidela" Taken from the Lalitha Sahasranama Nama.. the name ‘Klin Kaara’ signifies transformative purifying energy that brings about spiritual awakening! All of us are sure the little one, the Little Princess will imbibe these qualities into her personality...as she grows up...Enchanted".

