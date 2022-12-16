Rakul Preet Singh summoned by ED in drugs & money laundering case; Details

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAKULPREET Rakul Preet Singh summoned by ED in drugs case

Tollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh, who made her Bollywood debut in 2014, is once again under the radar of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Telugu film industry drugs and money laundering case. In September 2021, the actress appeared before the ED in Hyderabad. The ED called her in relation to a money laundering case involving a high-end drug racket that was busted in the city in 2017.

Now, the Enforcement Directorate has asked actor Rakul Preet Singh to join its investigation into an alleged money laundering case involving the Telugu film industry drugs case.The 32-year-old actress is called for questioning on December 19 by ED.

In 2020, the actress was also called by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with the drug angle of Sushant Singh Rajput's death. She was summoned due to her conversations with Rhea Chakraborty. According to a report in Pinkvilla, Rakul confirmed chatting with Rhea and said drugs were meant for Rhea. She has also denied consuming drugs ever in her life.

Earlier, the ED had summoned a number of other Tollywood celebrities in relation to the infamous racket of supplying drugs like LSD and MDMA that Telangana's Prohibition and Excise department had uncovered.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rakul Preet is all set to star in 'Chattriwali'. The film revolves around an unemployed graduate who is desperate for a job in a small town and ends up taking the job as a condom tester, which she hides from everyone around her. Apart from this, the actress also has 'Meri Patni Ka Remake' in her kitty. The film stars Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul in the lead roles. The film, directed by Mudassar Aziz, will have humour reminiscent of Govinda's comedies from the 1990s.

