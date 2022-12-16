Atlee and his wife Priya to embrace parenthood for the first time, couple shares adorable pictures

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@ATLEE_DIR Atlee & Priya to embrace parenthood for first time

Renowned Tamil filmmaker Atlee and his wife Priya are expecting their first child. The couple broke the big news on Friday. Atlee took to his Twitter account and shared adorable pictures with his wife. In the pictures, Priya is seen flaunting her baby bump, while the filmmaker is seen looking at her lovingly. Sharing the pictures, they wrote, "Happy to announce that we are pregnant need all your blessing and love Wit love Atlee & @priyaatlee."

The pictures of soon-to-be parents stirred the internet, with fans and celebrities pouring love on them. For the unversed, Atlee and Priya dated for eight years before they got married in a traditional ceremony in 2014. Now, their family is expanding and the couple will be blessed with a little bundle of joy in 2023.

Check out the post:

This November, the couple celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary. On the occasion, the filmmaker shared a love-filled picture and wrote a heartfelt note. His caption read, "It is our 8 th wedding anniversary, this journey has made me from boy to a man@priyaatlee we started our life from scratch and wat all we have today is all ur patience ethics I learned from u long way too go and conquer. Thanks for being a beautiful friend & everything @priyaatlee."

Meanwhile, recently, superstar Chiranjeevi announced that his son, Telugu actor Ram Charan and his wife, Upasana, are expecting their first child. He wrote, "With the blessings of Shri Hanuman Ji, we are delighted to share that Upasana & Ram Charan are expecting their first child. With love & gratitude Surekha & Chiranjeevi Konideli, Shobana & Anil Kamineni (sic)".

As soon as fans got the news, they started showering love and blessings on the couple.

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni, who have reportedly been friends since school, got engaged in December 2011. They married in Hyderabad in June 2012.

