Image Source : TWITTER/RAKESHROSHAN Rakesh Roshan receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, urges all to 'GO AHEAD'

Ever since the beginning of the second phase of COVID-19 vaccination, a lot of politicians as well as celebrities have been taking the first dose of the vaccine. Sailing in the same boat is Bollywood filmmaker Rakesh Roshan who took to his social media handle on Thursday and informed everyone that he has taken the first dose. Alongside a picture which features Senior Roshan getting vaccinated with a smile on his face, the 'Koi Mil Gaya' director tweeted, "First dose of Covishield taken, go ahead." The same photo was shared on Instagram alongside a caption reading, "Unique day once in our lifetime 4321, 4th March 21 to get vaccinated GO AHEAD."

Not just him, but also his wife and actor Hrithik Roshan's mother Pinkie Roshan took to her unverified Instagram profile and shared, "Covieshield vaccine taken...it's better to shield than to expose."

A host of big names have gotten themselves vaccinated ever since the second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive began in the country on March 1. Earlier, actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) President Kamal Haasan received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on the second day of the nationwide inoculation drive of persons above 60 years at Chennai.

"I was vaccinated against coronavirus at Sri Ramachandra Hospital. Those who care not only for themselves but also for others should put up with it. Immunization of the body immediately, vaccination against corruption next month. Get ready," Haasan tweeted in Tamil.

The government had announced last week that everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine from March 1 for free at government facilities and for a charge at many private hospitals.

Citizens will be able to register and book an appointment for vaccination, anytime and anywhere, using the Co-WIN 2.0 portal or through other IT applications such as Aarogya Setu.