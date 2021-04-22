Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PINKIEROSHAN Rakesh Roshan drops flirtatious comment on wife Pinkie’s pool photo

Bollywood filmmaker Rakesh Roshan was all hearts for his wife Pinkie Roshan's latest Instagram picture. Pinkie took to social media to share a picture of herself posing in a pool with her husband. She wrote, "My partner for life, be proud to call me your wife." While the picture went viral in no time, fans loved Rakesh Roshan's reply to it. He commented, "My wifey darling, don’t forget that you’re with Mr. Charming!"

Not just Rakesh Roshan, their son Hrithik Roshan and ex-daughter-in-law Sussanne Khan also dropped comments. While Hrithik wrote, "hahaha" with clapping and ‘hands raised in celebration’ emojis, Sussanne wrote, "tooo cute best pic."

Pinkie also shared a video of herself doing water aerobics to which Hrithik said, "Woah!! amazing effort."

Earlier last month, Rakesh Roshana nd wife Pinkie received the first dose of Covid19 vaccine. Roshan took to his social media to inform everyone that he has taken the first dose. Alongside a picture that features Senior Roshan getting vaccinated with a smile on his face, the 'Koi Mil Gaya' director tweeted, "First dose of Covishield taken, go ahead." The same photo was shared on Instagram alongside a caption reading, "Unique day once in our lifetime 4321, 4th March 21 to get vaccinated GO AHEAD."

On the other hand, his wife and actor Hrithik Roshan's mother Pinkie Roshan took to her unverified Instagram profile and shared, "Covieshield vaccine taken...it's better to shield than to expose."

Rakesh Roshan and Pinkie will ring into their 50th wedding anniversary on April 25 this year.