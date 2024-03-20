Rajinikanth admits being 'scared to even breathe' during election time, video goes viral | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Rajinikanth spoke at an opening of a new branch of a well-known hospital in Chennai

South superstar Rajnikanth's statements have once again made it to the headlines. At the opening of a new branch of a well-known hospital in Chennai, Rajinikanth was the main guest. The superstar addressed the hospital staff and said that he had been admitted to the hospital for a significant operation, displaying once again his characteristic candor. But his lighthearted comment about being afraid to speak during election season ended up being the speech's high point. For the unversed, the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections in India are scheduled to start in April.

What did Rajnikanth say?

Speaking well of the facility, Rajinikanth remarked, "In the past, people would answer that Kauvery Hospital is next to Kamal Haasan's house when people inquired where it is. Nowadays, when someone asks where Kamal lives, they reply that it's close to Kauvery Hospital. media professionals as well These are merely informal matters. I actually didn't want to speak at all."

Rajinikanth continued, "But I was asked to say a few words. Will a lot of media outlets be present at the event? I wondered. They didn't say much. I'm afraid now that I'm observing all of these cameras. Plus, elections are coming up. I'm too afraid to breathe at all (laughed)."

Watch the video here:

He related how he had a significant operation at the hospital, and how everyone there was orderly and committed to their jobs. The 73-year-old actor thanked the medical staff at several reputable hospitals in Tamil Nadu for keeping him alive and described how he received treatment there.

On Thalaivaa's work front

On the work front, Rajinikanth was last seen in the hit Tamil film Jailer. The veteran actor is presently starring in TJ Gnanvel's Vettaiyan. The cast also includes superstars like Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, and Rana Daggubati in important roles. Rajinikanth is expected to travel to Kerala for the next schedule of Vettaiyan.

Also Read: Rising Bharat 2024: Sidharth Malhotra opens up about living in 'half' room, paid Rs 11K rent before debut