R Madhavan reacts to Mumbai Police's tweet on meeting girlfriend during Covid, gets a 'Rocketry' reply

With the rapidly increasing Covid cases during the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, people are again forced to restrict themselves to their house to contain the spread. Social media has become their only source of entertainment and contact with the world. At this time, the health workers and the police are doing the toughest job. However, while displaying a tough countenance and wielding the baton, the Mumbai Police has also shown its little-known humour quotient. They recently replied to a man who wanted to meet his girlfriend during the lockdown and earned a reply from actor R Madhavan.

The Mumbai Police reacted to a query from a man, asking which colour sticker to affix on his vehicle to step out and meet his girlfriend. "I miss her," said the lonely chap. Without batting an eyelid, the Mumbai Police replied: "We understand its essential for you, Sir, but unfortunately it doesn't fall under our essentials or emergency categories! Distance makes the heart grow fonder & currently, you healthier. PS: We wish you lifetime together. This is just a phase."

"Hahaha Very well put and I am sure equally well received," guffawed Madhavan, and the Mumbai Police replied with a straight - "We hope so too - its no 'Rocketry' after all." Well, the Twitter exchange did not stop here as the actor again replied saying, "Ha ha ha nope .. not at all" with rockets emojis.

For those unaware, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is R Madhavan's upcoming film. The actor, who will be making his directorial debut with the film, unveiled the trailer last month. Launching the trailer, Madhavan wrote in the caption: "Rocketry HINDI trailer @actormaddy @vijaymoolan #rocketrythefilm." Madhavan will also feature in the lead role. In the trailer, Madhavan is seen in the get-up of an aged Narayanan, who says that he wants to tell his story so that nobody else has to go through it. Shah Rukh Khan then makes an appearance in the trailer.

Check out the trailer here-

The film is based on the life of scientist and aerospace engineer S. Nambi Narayanan. It marks the directorial debut of Madhavan, who also essays the role of the protagonist in the film.

As a senior official at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Narayanan was in-charge of the cryogenics division. In 1994, he was falsely charged with espionage and arrested. The charges were dismissed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in 1996, and the Supreme Court declared him not guilty in 1998.

Besides starring in and directing the film, Madhavan has written and produced the project, which will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, English and Kannada languages.