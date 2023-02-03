Proud of Adipurush, Shehzada actress Kriti Sanon hopes their adaptation of Ramayana gets its due

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@KRITISANON Hope 'Adipurush' gets its due: Kriti Sanon

Actress Kriti Sanon has been riding high on success with back to back blockbusters films and many more in her kitty. She was recently praised for her performance in Varun Dhawan starrer Bhediya and now, she is gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie Shehzada alongside Kartik Aaryan. Kriti also has much-anticipated film Adipurush with Prabhas which she says she is "extremely proud" of. The film is the big screen adaptation of the Ramayana with Prabhas playing the title role as Lord Ram and Saif Ali Khan in the role of Lakesh and Sanon as Sita.

"It is a film that the entire team is extremely proud of. I hope and pray that people will also equally be proud of it. It is something that is so important to all of us. It is just not a film for us, it is way more than that. I hope it gets its due. I have a feeling it will," Sanon told PTI in an interview.

There was some controversy over the depiction of Ravana in the film after the makers launched the teaser in October last year.

The film was earlier scheduled to arrive in theatres on January 12 but the release date has now been shifted to June 16. It is directed by Om Raut and produced by Bhushan Kumar-led T-Series.

The "Mimi" star, who did not get to see Ramanand Sagar's "Ramayana” while growing up, hopes the film appeals to the younger generation. “It is important to make these stories. It is educational for kids. I feel if I had not seen it then, today’s children would also have not seen it,” she said.

“I feel visual memory is way stronger than anything else. The best way to make kids know (this) story is to have it imprinted in their minds, it is important to watch it. If you are getting it out now after so many years, that same story also needs to relate to the audience it is catering to.”

On the other hand, Kriti Sanon's action-drama Shehzada is a remake of a 2020 Telugu blockbuster “Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo”, which featured Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde. The Hindi movie, directed by Rohit Dhawan, will release theatrically on February 17. She will be reteaming with her “Heropanti” co-star Tiger Shroff for a futuristic action film “Ganapath”. The Vikas Bahl directorial will arrive in cinemas this year.

Sanon is also excited to be collaborating with Shahid Kapoor for a movie, to be backed by Maddock Films and to be working with stalwarts like Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu on “The Crew”.

(With PTI inputs)

