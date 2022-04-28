Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/PRIYANKACHOPRA Priyanka Chopra shares throwback picture with late father Ashok Chopra: Daddy's lil girl

Priyanka Chopra was quite close to her father Ashok Chopra, who passed away on June 10, 2013, after a long fight with cancer. Despite the fact that he is not physically present with her, she always makes sure to keep him in her heart. Every now and then, PeeCee, who is an avid social media user keeps on sharing throwback photos and videos with her dad. Yet again, she did the same when she took went down a memory lane and posted a throwback picture from her childhood days with her father. In the same, the actress can be seen in the arms of her father. Although, the photo was a bit blurry but it clearly captured the innocence and the love between the duo.

Alongside the post she shared, Priyanka wrote a powerful caption that also happens to be the phrase of her tattoo. PeeCee wrote, "Daddy’s lil girl. #justthetwoofus."

Have a look:

On the personal front, Priyanka and Nick welcomed a baby girl this year through surrogacy. The couple, as per reports, have named their child Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. According to a birth certificate obtained by TMZ, Priyanka and Nick's daughter - who was born via surrogate - arrived just after 8 p.m. on January 15 at a hospital in San Diego, California. The birth certificate stated their daughter's name as Malti, reported the outlet. 'Malti' is of Sanskrit origin and means a small fragrant flower or moonlight.

Nick and Priyanka had announced the child's birth on January 22 in a post that read, "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much."

For those unversed, Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in 2018 in an extravagant three-day affair in India.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will next be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ which will also feature Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. Apart from this, she will also be seen in the Hollywood film ‘It’s All Coming Back To Me’ co-featuring Celine Dion and Sam Heughan.