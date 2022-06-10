Priyanka Chopra shares old pic in bikini, bindi & bangles; Nick Jonas & Ranveer Singh give priceless reaction

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKA CHOPRA Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra leaves no stone unturned to keep her fans and followers entertained not just through her films and web series but also on social media. There's a reason why she is one of the most followed celebrities on Instagram. From her personal to professional life, she likes to keep her fans informed about her life events. The actress who recently embraced parenthood has been serving major fashion goals on Instagram. Keeping up with her trend, on Thursday Priyanka had a major throwback when she shared an old pic of herself.

The global icon shared a picture of herself from when she was just 18. In the picture, she is seen donning a brown, printed bikini, styled with bangles and bindi. Captioning the picture, she wrote, "Circa November 2000. Presenting my 18 yr old "smolder" (emoji)".

Netizens reactions

Soon after she posted the picture, her husband Nick Jonas dropped a comment. He posted a fire emoji in the comments section. Priyanka's 'Dil Dhadakne Do' co-star Ranveer Singh also reacted to the picture. He wrote "Bruhhh." Even fans went crazy in the comments section and wrote compliments for the 39-year-old actor. An Instagram user wrote, "Queenin since forever", while another wrote, "A goddess then and still a goddess (lovestruck emoji)".

Earlier this week, Priyanka took over Paris in one stylish appearance after the other. The actor was recently announced as one of the four new brand ambassadors for Bulgari. She arrived in the French capital last week to attend the Jewelry brand's new collection launch event named 'Eden the Garden of Wonders'.

For the first event, she went for a bold outfit choice. Dressed in a glitzy orange plunge neck sequined evening gown, Priyanka was seen hanging out with Hollywood actor Anne Hathaway and singer Lisa.

At the second event, she sizzled in a black gown. The gown that instantly became fashion critics' favourite, was designed by London based couture designer Robert Wun.

Priyanka Chopra's upcoming movies

On the work front, Priyanka has quite a few Hollywood projects to look forward to. Until last month she was busy shooting for her web series, Citadel, which is produced by the Russo Brothers and will hit the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. 'Ending Things' and 'It's All Coming Back To Me' are also in the pipeline. As far as Bollywood is concerned, she has been signed up for Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraaa'.

