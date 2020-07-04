Priyanka Chopra remembers choreographer Saroj Khan: May the heavens dance to your tune

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Priyanka Chopra remembers choreographer Saroj Khan

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra mourned the loss of ace choreographer Saroj Khan with a heartfelt social media post. The actress worked with Khan in 2012 film Agneepath also starring Hrithik Roshan. Sharing a photograph of the Mother of Dance, PeeCee wrote, "Many of my teenage dreams came true when she choreographed me in Agneepath. Taskmaster, perfectionist, innovator, trendsetter, genius... Saroj ji was many things to many people."

She added, "To me, she’ll always be an institution that defined an era of dancing with abandon, emotion & passion. May the heavens dance to your tune Masterji... #RIPSarojKhan"

https://twitter.com/priyankachopra/status/1279106710855053313

Saroj Khan passed away on July 3 due to cardiac arrest. She was admmited to Mumbai's Guru Nanak hospital last month after she comaplined of breathing problems. She was suffering from diabetes and related problems. However, she had tested negative for the coronavirus. Her last rites were performed at a malad cemetry on Friday morning. Her son Raju Khan performed the last rites.

Saroj Khan's family also shared a statement and said that the prayer meet will not take place consider the current COVID19 situation. The statement read, "Thank you for all your messages and for keeping Mummy in your prayers. Given the current COVID-19 situation, there will be no prayer meet. Whenever the situation improves, we will meet and celebrate the life of Saroj Khan."

Saroj Khan's favorite student Madhuri Dixit also mourned the loss. Sharing a heartfelt tweet on the death of her friend and guru, Madhuri Dixit wrote, "I'm devastated by the loss of my friend and guru, Saroj Khan. Will always be grateful for her work in helping me reach my full potential in dance. The world has lost an amazingly talented person. I will miss you.. My sincere condolences to the family. #RIPSarojji"

I'm devastated by the loss of my friend and guru, Saroj Khan. Will always be grateful for her work in helping me reach my full potential in dance. The world has lost an amazingly talented person. I will miss you💔 My sincere condolences to the family. #RIPSarojji — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) July 3, 2020

Saroj Khan, who began working as a background dancer at the age of three, got her first break as an independent choreographer with Geeta Mera Naam in 1974. The three-time National Award winner has been credited with choreographing over 2000 songs, including iconic numbers such as Hawa Hawai from Mr India (1987), Ek Do Teen from Tezaab (1988), Dhak Dhak Karne Laga from Beta (1992) and Dola Re Dola from Devdas (2002).

ALSO READ | 'Masterji, you will be missed': Saroj Khan's Bollywood journey in PICS

ALSO READ | Saroj Khan dies: Celebrities pay last respects to Bollywood's mother of dance

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage